The Global Smart Buildings Market was valued at USD 43.8 billion in the year 2019. The smart building market is characterized by the presence of many large players. The market is mainly driven by the addition of modern technologies and customizations to attract end-users. Companies are concentrating largely on offering innovative products and solutions that can optimize energy consumption and serve a high degree of automation in buildings, which is propelling the market value. Additionally, technological advances have a crucial role to play at the design and construction phase for new buildings, as well as in retrofitting existing stock, which will propel the market growth.



Moreover, the demand for intelligent building is on an increase since the past few years due to constant increase in awareness about energy conservation throughout the world. The adoption of green building and ecofriendly infrastructure has led to the construction of smart and energy efficient buildings, which regulates the energy usage and effectively manages the energy consumption in building across all the sectors.



The automated systems in smart buildings allow facility managers to reduce energy expenses, create more comfortable environments and quickly address errors when they occur. The data generated by IoT sensors provide real-time information for quick reactions. They also register long-term trends that may be addressed through new technology or adapted business processes.



Americas region holds the major Smart Buildings market share of around 49.06% in 2019. The region has witnessed the emergence of latest smart building solutions that leverage new technologies, such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning, and artificial intelligence.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Smart Buildings Market by building type (Residential, Commercial, Others)

The report assesses the Smart Buildings market by Application (Building Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Communication, Intelligent Security System).

The Global Smart Buildings Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, building type, and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnsons Controls, BuildingIQ, Inc., Trane Technologies, United Technologies Corp., Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Azbil Corporation, IBM, Legrand.

The report presents the analysis of Smart Buildings market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Strategy

2.2 Focus on Energy efficient solutions

2.3 Focus on APAC region



3. Smart Buildings Market: Product Overview



4. Smart Buildings Market: Merger and Acquisitions



5. Global Smart Buildings Market: Sizing and Forecast

5.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

5.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Buildings Market

5.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



6. Global Smart Buildings Market Segmentation, By Building Type

6.1 Global Smart Buildings Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Buildings Market: By Building type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Smart Buildings Market Segmentation, By Application

7.1 Global Smart Buildings Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Buildings Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

7.3 By Building Energy Management- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Infrastructure Management- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 By Network Communication- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.6 By Intelligent Security system- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Smart Buildings Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Buildings Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



9. Americas Smart Buildings Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Americas Smart Buildings Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Building Type (Residential, commercial and others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Building Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Communication, Intelligent Security System)

9.6 Americas Smart Buildings Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Smart Buildings Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of America Smart Buildings: By Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 United States Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 United States Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

9.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 Canada Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 Canada Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

9.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 Mexico Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 Mexico Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

9.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.18 Brazil Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.19 Brazil Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

9.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Europe Smart Buildings Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Europe Smart Buildings Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Building Type (Residential, commercial and others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Building Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Communication, Intelligent Security System)

10.6 Europe Smart Buildings Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Smart Buildings Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Smart Buildings: By Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 Germany Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 Germany Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

10.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 France Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 France Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

10.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 United Kingdom Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 United Kingdom Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

10.17 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market: An Analysis

11.1 Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market- Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Building Type (Residential, commercial and others)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Building Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Network & Communication, Intelligent Security System)

11.6 Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Smart Buildings: By Country (2019 & 2025)

11.9 China Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.10 China Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

11.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.12 Japan Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.13 Japan Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

11.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.15 India Smart Buildings Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

11.16 India Smart Buildings Market Segmentation By Building Type, By Application (2015-2025)

11.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics



12. Global Smart Buildings Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Smart Buildings Market Drivers

12.2 Global Smart Buildings Market Restraints

12.3 Global Smart Buildings Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Buildings Market - By Building Type (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Buildings Market - By Application (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Buildings Market - By Region, Year-2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Johnson Controls

15.2 BuildingIQ, Inc.

15.3 Trane Technologies

15.4 United Technologies Corporation

15.5 Cisco Systems

15.6 Siemens AG

15.7 Schneider Electric

15.8 Azbil Corporation

15.9 IBM

15.10 Legrand



