The market for chemical injection skids is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is rapid demand from the chemical industry. On the flip side, stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



The chemical industry dominated the market with a significant share. This segment is expected to have a significant demand due to the increasing production of Chlor-alkali products.



Asia-Pacific dominated the market and North America is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Deicing Segment to Witness Healthy Growth

Winter weather conditions can cause icy roads, leading to dangerous conditions while driving. In order to combat the situation, the municipalities and individuals employ the use of deicer, which is a substance used to prevent the formation of ice, by lowering the freezing point of water and preventing the bond between ice and paved surfaces.

It is the second-largest application of sodium chloride and relies primarily on mined rock salt with no purification required.

The countries with large rock salt production such as Canada, Germany, and the United States tend to have more de-icing needs.

Also, according to UCGS, highway deicing accounted for the largest share of total salt consumed in the United States.

Such factors, in turn, are boosting the demand for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing demand from production from chemical industries. China and India combined to hold a significant share not only in the regional market but also in the global market. In addition, increasing refining activities in these countries are in turn expected to add to the demand of the market studied.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is partially consolidated among the top players. The key players include Nouryon, INEOS AG, WackerChemieAG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Cargill, Incorporated, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for NaCl as a Chemical Reagent

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical-grade Sodium Chloride in North America and Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Rock Salt

5.1.2 Solar Salt

5.1.3 Vacuum Salt

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Chemical Production

5.2.2 Deicing

5.2.3 Water Conditioning

5.2.4 Agriculture

5.2.5 Food Processing

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.2 Cheetham Salt

6.4.3 CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

6.4.4 Compass Minerals.

6.4.5 INEOS Capital Limited

6.4.6 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

6.4.7 Nouryon

6.4.8 Pon Pure Chemicals Group

6.4.9 Rio Tinto

6.4.10 Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

6.4.11 Swiss Saltworks AG

6.4.12 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.13 Wacker Chemie AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



