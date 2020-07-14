New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027.Speech, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voice segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 415-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Voice and Speech Recognition Technology: Enabling Man-to-
Machine Communication
Value Chain of Voice Business
Expanding Use Cases of Voice-based Services and Technology
Advancements Propel Voice and Speech Recognition Market
Speech Recognition Dominates Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market
Voice Recognition -The Faster Growing Technology Segment
Voice Recognition Technology: A Review of Factors Influencing
Growth
Voice-based Searches
Voice-based Authentication to Thwart Security Breaches
Rising Popularity of Voice-based Conversational Interfaces
China Holds Promise in the Voice Recognition Market
Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Fuels Use of Voice
Recognition Technology
Healthcare, Consumer & Retail Sectors: Active Adopters of Voice
Recognition Technology
Expanding Applications of Voice Recognition Technology Drives
Brands to Adopt New Strategies
Automated Speech Recognition (ASR): The Widely Used Speech
Recognition Technology
Text-to-Speech Emerges as a Realistic, Natural Conversation Tool
Text-to-speech (TTS) for Education Market - Significant
Potential for Growth
TTS Aids in Improving Customer Engagement
Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead
Future Growth
Major Challenges Confronting Speech & Voice Recognition Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
[24]7.ai (USA)
Acapela Group (France)
Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (USA)
BioTrust ID B.V. (The Netherlands)
Convergys Corp. (USA)
Genesta Partnership (USA)
Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
LumenVox LLC (USA)
M*Modal, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
Sensory, Inc. (USA)
Sestek (Turkey)
Voxware, Inc. (USA)
Wizzard Speech LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Penetration of Mobile Devices: A Major Growth Driver
Opportunity Indicators
Mobile Voice Portals Drive Adoption of Speech Recognition in
Mobile Phones
Voice & Speech Recognition Become Part of Primary Interface for
Smartphone Users
Sustained Sales of Tablets Benefit Speech and Voice Recognition
Market
Wearable Devices: The Next Frontier for Speech Recognition
Technology
Intelligent Virtual Assistants - A Proactive Speech Technology
-based Feature
Employing Virtual Assistants at Workplaces
Notable Trends in the Voice Assistants Market
Contextual Understanding to Fuel More Personalized Responses
Device Fragmentation Poses Challenge
Increasing Demand for Convenient, Low-Effort Experiences by Users
To Remain Competitive, Brands Need to Continuously Innovate
Increasing Focus on Engagement and Retention of Users
Multimodal Solutions: The New Focus Area
Integration of Graphic User Interface (GUI) and Voice User
Interface (VUI)
Innovations in Voice-Interface Devices
Technology Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature
Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology
Improvements in Voice Recognition Technologies: Vital for
Resolving Accuracy and Security Issues
Businesses Benefit from Numerous Advantages of Using Speech
Recognition Technology
Transformative Role of AI in Speech Recognition for Enterprise
Market
Promising Prospects for Speech Recognition Technology in Call
Centers
Rising Significance of Speech Technology for Outsourced
Customer Care Services Market
Call Centers to Leverage Proficiency of Speech Analytics
Expanding Use of IVR Systems in Call Centers Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Growing Demand for Hosted IVR Services Fuels Demand for Speech
Technology Solutions
Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &
Operations
Voice-Driven CRM Expands Scope for Customer Interactions
Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice-Based Customer
Interactions
Rising Importance of Speech Technology in the IoT Era
Cloud Computing Technology Revolutionizes Speech Technology Market
Healthcare Facilities Seek the Aid of Cloud for Voice
Documentation
User Experience and Usability Take Center Stage
Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Voice Recognition Technologies
Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Voice Authentication
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Spur Demand in the
Enterprise Sector
Speech Analytics Market Gathers Steam amidst the Growing Need
to Gain Useful Insights from Customer Data
Rising Popularity of Biometrics Offer Ample Growth Opportunities
Voice Biometrics Emerges as a Game Changer for Authenticating
Mobile Devices
Growth in Mobile Biometrics - An Opportunity for Voice and
Speech Recognition Market
Increasing Security Threats Drive the Voice Verification
Biometrics Market
Favorable Trends in the IT Industry Strengthens Market Prospects
Spurt in Internet Usage
Move towards Convergence
Proliferation of Embedded Devices
Continued Expansion of Software Sector
Rise in Social Networking
VoIP Model Drives Demand
Speech-based Searching Gains Momentum
Voice - The Future Computing Technology
Speech Technology Solutions Improves Convenience and Safety of
Automobiles
Telematics & Car Infotainment Offers Opportunities on a Platter
Cloud-based Voice Recognition to Foster Use of Automotive
Telematics
Growing Adoption of Speech Recognition Technology in "In-
Vehicle Systems"
Suppression of In-Car Noise: Essential for Effectiveness of
Voice Recognition Technology
Blurring Demographic Barriers Encourage Voice-Enabled Car Systems
Potential for Distractions with Voice Recognition - A Concern
for Auto Industry
With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real
& Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues
to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by
Type of Voice Enabled Task
Stable Automobile Production Trends Augurs Well for Speech and
Voice Recognition Technology Market
Speech Recognition Charms Connected Media Solutions
Audio Mining for Searching Online Audio and Video Content
Speech Recognition Seeks Improvements in Processor Technology
Speech Recognition Technology Transforms Banking Industry
Increasing Adoption of Voice Biometrics in Financial Services
Industry - Positive Outlook for Speech and Voice Recognition
Market
Voice Authentication Systems for Mitigating Online Banking Fraud
Healthcare: A High Growth Market for Voice and Speech
Recognition Technology
Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Speech Recognition Technology for
Healthcare Sector
Major Benefits of Speech Recognition for Healthcare Industry
Challenges Facing Speech Recognition Technology in Healthcare
Domain
Voice Documentation Emerge as a Preferred Means for Data
Collection
Hospitals Look towards Front-end Speech Recognition Deployments
Radiology Department & Point-of-Care: Potential Application Areas
Speech Recognition in Electronic Medical Records (EMR)
Speech-Enabled Self-Service Solutions for the Healthcare Sector
Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus
onto Assistive Speech Technology
Speech Recognition Holds Major Implications for B2B Marketing
Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands for Home Automation Control
Voice Skills to Power Security Cameras
Voice Set to Emerge as Next Major Innovation in Industrial
Enterprises
Leveraging Voice Recognition Technology for Industries
Interpol Uses Voice Recognition Technology to Identify Criminals
Voice Recognition Chatbot to Enable More Sales for Small
Businesses
Distribution and Warehouse Management Leverages Potential of
Speech Technology
Voice Technology for Hotel Industry
Speech Technology Finds Favor among Law Enforcement Agencies
Law Enforcement Agencies Seek to Exploit Voice Stress Analyzer
Increasing Use of Speech Technology in Next Generation Networks
(NGNs)
Speech Technology Facilitates Quick Information Access in the
Military Sector
Open Standards: A Key Architectural Requisite
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Speech (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Speech (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Speech (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Voice (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Voice (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Voice (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 15: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 26: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 30: French Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 33: German Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Voice and Speech
Recognition Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 42: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 59: Indian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 60: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 63: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice and Speech
Recognition Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020-2027
Table 68: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 74: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 90: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in
Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 108: African Voice and Speech Recognition Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 76
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: