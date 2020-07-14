SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new HI-CUBES brand into the California adult-use market.



Highlights

Most concentrated gummy product (THC by volume) available in the California market. 1

100% whole plant, full-spectrum oil delivers cannabinoids, flavonoids and aromatic terpenes for a more dynamic high.

Great tasting and guilt-free: only 5 calories and less than 1g of sugar per cube.

New line-up will initially include two high THC gummy products specifically formulated for cannabis users looking for a stronger psychoactive effect.

HI-CUBES is the third edibles brand launched by PLUS, well known for its core brand of high-quality and precisely dosed gummies and mints.

With 10mg of THC packed into each 5 calorie serving, HI-CUBES are the most concentrated gummy products available within the California market.1 Manufactured with 100% whole-plant, full-spectrum oil, the product delivers an array of cannabinoids, flavonoids and aromatic terpenes to create a powerful effect for consumers looking for an intense cannabis experience. This new line offers consumers the same great-tasting and guilt-free product experience as PLUS gummies, with less than 1g of sugar per cube.

“Following the launch of our PLUS CBDRelief brand this past February, we are excited to further expand our portfolio to ensure that consumers looking for all different types of experiences can turn to our brands for their cannabis needs,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO.

The new brand, HI-CUBES, initially includes two flavors – Indica Plum and Sativa Strawberry – each with 10mg of THC per gummy, and 100mg of THC per package. These products are currently available in over 40 licensed retailers across the state of California.

(1) According to internal market research.

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are currently available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS CBDRelief cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in over 240 licensed retailers across the state of California. HI-CUBES cannabis-infused gummies are expected to continue rolling out to licensed retailers across the state in the coming weeks.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.



For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan

Investor Relations

Blake@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Megan Sekkas

Public Relations

megan@sekkas.com

Tel +310.279.6811

