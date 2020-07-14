Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market size is expected to reach $16.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 39.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Spintronics refers to spin-based electronics that can be used to research the intrinsic spin of electrons in many solid-state devices. The key purpose is to let the electrons spin rather than just their charge, and to use the magnetic moment associated with them. All devices of spintronic technology function as per the spin orientation according to the information stored in the spins. The spins, which are attached to mobile electrons, then carry the information along a wire, leading to a terminal which reads the information.



Information is traditionally collected, interpreted, and transmitted in electronic devices using a charge from an electron. This pattern is becoming increasingly energy-inefficient, owing to the fact that load movement within an information-processing system often leads to current flow and related dissipation. Replacing "charge" with an electron's "spin" to transform information can remove much of the power dissipation and lead to more energy-efficient "green electronics" being implemented. This has fueled demand for spintronic logic products, thereby increasing the growth in the market.



The growth of the global market for spintronic logic devices is motivated by a significant increase in demand for spin electronics in electronic devices due to its many advantages over traditional electronics as it has been commonly used in data storage devices due to its quicker data processing capability and improved storage space. In addition, the rise in electric car penetration, which continues to increase the need for lightweight construction and decreased battery working space & power consumption in electric vehicles, has accelerated the adoption of spintronic products.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Metal Based Devices and Semiconductor Based Devices. Metal Based Devices are further segmented into Spin -Transfer Torque Device, Tunnel-Magneto Resistance, Giant-Magneto Resistance and Others. Semiconductor Based Devices are further bifurcated across Spin Diode and Spin Filter & Spin Field Effect Transistor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial Motors, Electric Vehicles, Data Storage, Semiconductor Lasers, Magnetic Tunnel Transistor and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Infineon Technologies AG and Spectris PLC are the forerunners in the Spintronic Logic Devices Market. Companies such as NVE Corporation, Crocus Technology, Inc., and Everspin Technologies, Inc., Kistler Group, MTS Systems Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., and Spin Memory, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Spintronic Logic Devices Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, MTS Systems Corporation (PCB Piezotronics, Inc.), Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG), Spectris PLC (HBM), Everspin Technologies, Inc., NVE Corporation, Crocus Technology, Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Spin Memory, Inc., Sensor Technology Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Sep - 2020,Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Type

4.1 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Metal Based Devices Market by Region

4.2 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Metal Based Devices Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Spin -Transfer Torque Device Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Tunnel-Magneto Resistance Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Giant-Magneto Resistance Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Other Metal Based Devices Type Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

4.3 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Semiconductor Based Devices Market by Region

4.4 Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Semiconductor Based Devices Type

4.4.1 Global Spin Diode Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Spin Filter & Spin Field Effect Transistor Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market by End User

5.1 Global Industrial Motors Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

5.2 Global Electric Vehicles Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

5.3 Global Data Storage Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

5.4 Global Semiconductor Lasers Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

5.5 Global Magnetic Tunnel Transistor Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Spintronic Logic Devices Market by Region

6.1 North America Spintronic Logic Devices Market

6.2 Europe Spintronic Logic Devices Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Spintronic Logic Devices Market

6.4 LAMEA Spintronic Logic Devices Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon Technologies AG

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 MTS Systems Corporation (PCB Piezotronics, Inc.)

7.3 Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG)

7.4 Spectris PLC (HBM)

7.5 Everspin Technologies, Inc.

7.6 NVE Corporation

7.7 Crocus Technology, Inc.

7.8 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

7.9 Spin Memory, Inc.

7.1 Sensor Technology Ltd.



