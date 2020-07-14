Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano PLC Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component; Type; Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of revenue, the nano PLC market was valued at US$ 3.67 Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.67 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing demand for compact automation solutions in industries and constant upgrades in conventional control systems with nano PLCs are among the major factors driving the global nano PLC market growth. However, the lack of awareness about nano PLC benefits and availability of other control devices restrains the growth of this market. Despite these limitations, the rising trend of home and building automation, and increasing technological advancements to incorporate advanced features are likely to boost the nano PLC market growth during the forecast period.



Globally, the nano PLC market is experiencing an impressive growth owing to the developing technological landscape across industries and rising integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT (IIoT), Big Data, and predictive analytics into business operations. The companies operating in the market are constantly developing and improving their solutions to meet the challenging automation requirements of various sectors. Cross system configuration, expandable formats, intelligent networking, easy configuration, remote monitoring and control, integrated web server, and SMS/email alert systems are among the features offered by the state-of-the-art intelligent nano PLCs.



North America held the largest share of the nano PLC market in 2019, while it is expected to lose its dominance during the forecast period. APAC and Europe held the second and third position in the global nano PLC market, respectively, in 2019. Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Emerson Electric Co., EZAutomation, IDEC Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are among the key players that were profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, the performance of several other important market players has been tracked and studied during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global nano PLC ecosystem.



The overall nano PLC market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the nano PLC market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the pipe relining industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Nano PLC Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Nano PLC Market -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing demand for compact automation solutions in industries

5.1.2 Upgradation of conventional control systems with Nano PLCs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of awareness and availability of other control devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising trend of home and building automation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing technological advancements to incorporate advanced features

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Nano PLC Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Nano PLC Market Global Overview

6.2 Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. Nano PLC Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Nano PLC Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.1 Processor Market Overview

7.3.2.2 Processor Market: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.3 Power Supply Market Overview

7.3.2.4 Power Supply Market: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.5 Input/Output (I/O) Market Overview

7.3.2.6 Input/Output (I/O) Market: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.7 Other Hardware Market Overview

7.3.2.8 Other Hardware: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Nano PLC Market Analysis- By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Nano PLC Market, by Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Fixed Nano PLC

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Fixed Nano PLC: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Modular Nano PLC

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Modular Nano PLC: Nano PLC Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Nano PLC Market Analysis - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Nano PLC Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Energy & Power

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Energy & Power Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Home & Building Automation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Home & Building Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Oil & Gas

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Pharmaceutical

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.8 Metals and Mining

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Metals and Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.9 Other Industries

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Other Industries Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Nano PLC Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Nano PLC Market

10.3 Europe: Nano PLC Market

10.4 APAC: Nano PLC Market

10.5 MEA: Nano PLC Market

10.6 SAM: Nano PLC Market



11. Nano PLC Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Crouzet Automatismes SAS

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Emerson Electric Co.

13.3 EZAutomation

13.4 IDEC Corporation

13.5 Keyence Corporation

13.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.7 OMRON Corporation

13.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

13.9 Schneider Electric SE

13.10 Siemens AG



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



