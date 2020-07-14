BOSTON, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that a new Panasonic-Toyota automotive battery joint venture, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPE&S), has selected Anaqua’s AQX platform to help manage and strengthen its global IP portfolio.

PPE&S will leverage AQX’s configurable workflows and templates to help in quickly establishing their own IP operation and to build up their fast-developing IP portfolio. The joint venture’s entire innovation and IP lifecycles will be managed on the Anaqua platform. Analytics and cost tracking functionalities, such as HyperView and financial management, will help support PPE&S in building a strong and cost-optimized IP portfolio which is aligned with their corporate business strategy.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “PPE&S has an important mission to develop next-generation automotive batteries that will enable the expansion of the use of electric vehicles and help create a cleaner environment. We are delighted to be working with them to support their innovation in this area.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPE&S)

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions is a joint venture of Toyota and Panasonic dedicated to creating next-generation automotive batteries – including both high-capacity and high-output prismatic lithium-ion batteries as well as solid state batteries and other novel battery technologies. Prime Planet Energy & Solutions’ electric vehicle battery solutions seek to innovate the battery sphere and help promote environmental sustainability to mitigate the negative effects of carbon emissions on the environment. Visit www.p2enesol.com to learn more about Prime Planet Energy & Solutions.

