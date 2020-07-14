AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG), a holding company with diverse business operations in FinTech, Telecommunications and Media, are pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a shareholder update call at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020.



To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

Surge Holdings announced their first quarter sales increased to $15.8 million, a $60 million annualized revenue run rate which reflects a 307% increase in sales versus the same period last year. Brian Cox, CEO, will answer questions and provide a business update for 2020. Brian Cox stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with our shareholders and look forward to seeing their questions as well as share our recent results and progress moving forward in 2020.”

In addition, interested parties may submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 4:00 PM ET on Friday, July 17th, 2020. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/surg/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available

About Surge Holdings, Inc.

Surge Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities in FinTech and Telecommunications with a focus on the underbanked and Media. For more information on Surge Holdings, its brands or subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, “plans”, or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

