Atlanta, GA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, announced today that it is strategically aligning with top media industry leaders via eliminating the use of the term ‘Urban’ from all media and entertainment marketing within and throughout its global Light Media Network platform properties (terrestrial and digital), as well as its proprietary distribution, databases and marketing channels. Simultaneously, Light Media Network pledges to deploy its vast array of strategically-positioned assets in full solidarity and support of iHeartMedia's newly-launched, ground-breaking and powerfully impactful -- Black Information Network (BIN).

Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network, stated, "Effective immediately, Light Media Network will eliminate use of the term ‘Urban’ across all of its worldwide multimedia platforms, including but not limited to the company's: 92 Internet Domain Names, 27 Digital Apps, 3 Radio Stations, Proprietary Databases, and Television Network (INN-Inspirational News Network available on Comcast Cable Systems). Light Media Network reaches millions of people worldwide 24/7, within and throughout the community-of-interest that it has faithfully-served since 1997, and Light Media Network is a proud supporter of iHeartMedia's

Black Information Network.”

In line with this release, Light Media's 102.1 The King has removed its 'Urban' moniker in all marketing, and is now repositioned under a new unified genre umbrella hereafter known as Inspirational Gospel, covering the entire spectrum of diverse music that uplifts, enlightens and inspires. For more information and to listen live to Inspirational Gospel on: 102.1 The King, Atlanta's #1 Station - Your True Leader - please visit: http://www.InspirationalGospel.com – or – http://www.1021TheKing.com.

To read more about Black Information Network, click/copy/paste the following link: https://www.iheartmedia.com/press/bin-black-information-network-launches-today-first-its-kind-247-national-and-local-all-news



To read more about radio/music media conglomerates moves to eliminate the term ‘Urban’, click/copy/paste the following link:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/radio-quietly-scrubbing-word-urban-223623619.html



About Black Information Network (BIN): Launched by iHeartMedia, in summer 2020, BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio news service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. For more info, please visit: www.BlackInformationNetwork.com

About Light Media

Light Media (OTC: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, via its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1021TheKing.com --- www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit:www.LightMediaNetwork.com; www.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com.



