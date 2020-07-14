QUEBEC CITY, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Utility Partners, LLC (“UP”), its business line dedicated to operation and maintenance services (“O&M”) in North America, recently renewed two (2) O&M contracts. These contracts, with a total value of $4.3 M, bring the O&M backlog to $87.4 M.



The first contract, from a municipality in Vermont, was renewed for an additional period of 1 year. The UP team has been responsible for the operation, maintenance and management of the city's water and wastewater treatment facilities since 2010.

The second contract renewal is in New Hampshire. It was renewed and extended to April 2025 and consists of the operation of a wastewater treatment system. This municipality has been a client of Utility Partners since 2012.

“Utility Partners is proud to extend these contracts for our valued clients. As partners in the communities we serve it is always reassuring to know our clients recognize the value in the service we provide. Evidence of that commitment is the fact that with over 62,176 compliance tests we experienced just 10 exceedances in FY2020. This is a testament to the dedicated professionals within the Utility Partners/H 2 O Innovation team,” stated Bill Douglass, Vice President of the Operation and Maintenance Business Pillar of H 2 O Innovation.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 435 employees for the operation of more than 200 utilities in two (2) Canadian provinces and eleven (11) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.utilitypartnersllc.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

