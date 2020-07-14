Torrance , CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 14, 2020 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, and FTS, a global leader in fire weather hardware and software solutions, have partnered to address the ongoing needs of remote wildfire management and emergency response. With Iridium satellite communications, the Intellisense MWS®-C410 complements the cellular C400 weather sensor introduced earlier this year. As the C400 family reseller for these markets, FTS brings 40 years of brand recognition, expertise and an established customer base.

Every offering in the C400 family of Micro Weather Sensors delivers over 20 environmental parameters, including temperature, barometric pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction, angular tilt, precipitation amount, and GPS location. No external devices or cables are required, and every sensor can be set up and will start transmitting data in less than 60 seconds. All the processing, communications, and power required to autonomously send readings are contained in a single, compact, and robust package that weighs less than 4 pounds.

From a computer or mobile device, the FTS360 software can configure the C400 family of products over Iridium satellite or cellular LTE-M connections. Data may be viewed, organized, and set to alert, or it can be sent directly to a third party software using the API, and shared access is provided through FTS360 Overwatch. "We have been expanding our product and service offerings over the last 5 years in response to market demand,” said Alan DeCiantis, Director of Product at FTS. “The C400 family works seamlessly with FTS360, and we look forward to introducing its capabilities to our customers."

“The C400 is a cost-effective professional-grade weather sensor that’s also rugged and portable, making it ideal for emergency response situations,” said David Miller, Vice President and General Manager of Environmental Monitoring Systems at Intellisense Systems. “We see our partnership with FTS for the wildfire and emergency management markets as a win-win for our customers and both companies.”

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies over 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve both government and commercial customers.

About FTS Forest Technology Systems Ltd.

FTS has been serving the remote monitoring community for 40 years with reliable and innovative solutions for extreme environments. What began with wildfire preparedness, providing remote automated weather stations and data to help countries calculate their national fire danger rating codes. Has expanded to include wildfire behavior solutions, lightning detection, cameras, cloud software, mobile apps, portable air quality stations and hydrology sensors. In January of 2019, FTS became part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring (AEM) family of innovators www.aemonitoring.com.

