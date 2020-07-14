SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that PostFinance, a digital innovation leader in the Swiss banking world, has capitalized on the recent integration of Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage with Splunk® SmartStore™ to extract greater value from its growing data. The Cloudian-Splunk solution enables organizations to add compute on demand for search and indexing workloads while growing storage independently to accommodate capacity and retention requirements. Cloudian has shown that the solution’s decoupling of compute and storage can provide a 60% TCO reduction in Splunk environments .



Big Data Demands a Modern Storage Foundation

PostFinance provides financial services to three million private and business customers, with a focus on creating an ideal experience across the digital and physical worlds. The company had previously adopted Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform when traditional block and file systems could no longer meet its needs. HyperStore provides highly cost-effective, limitless scalability, along with fully native S3 compatibility and seamless data management across hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments (read this case study to learn more about PostFinance’s HyperStore deployment).

Cloudian and Splunk: A Compelling Combination

After learning about Splunk SmartStore and the integration with HyperStore, PostFinance realized the advantages of adding Splunk SmartStore to its infrastructure. Splunk , the Data-to-Everything Platform, turns data into action, helping customers tackle their toughest IT, IoT, security and data challenges. Splunk SmartStore simplifies infrastructure and storage management functionality by utilizing S3-compatible object storage to scale the retention of warm buckets in an economical manner, while the indexer’s local storage is used for hot buckets and cache copies of warm buckets.

The Cloudian-Splunk solution moves the master copy of the warm bucket to Cloudian HyperStore and retains the bucket locally on the indexer until it is evicted to make space for active datasets, thereby reducing the cost and scalability shortcomings of traditional SAN and NAS offerings. In addition, because HyperStore can be scaled to an exabyte without interrupting workflows, more data can be retained and analyzed within Splunk infrastructure.

“Beyond the significant reduction in costs, the Cloudian-Splunk solution enables us to retain and analyze more data and thereby gain deeper insights into our digital assets,” said Andre Kocher, senior systems engineer at PostFinance. “All of this helps us in continuing to enhance the services we provide to our customers and in driving further success in our business.”

To learn more about the HyperStore-SmartStore integration and resulting TCO savings, see cloudian.com/lp/splunk-tco-report/ .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

