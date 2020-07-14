Influential professional organization recommends radiotherapy as the primary non-surgical alternative for patients with basal cell or cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, and the leading provider of superficial radiotherapy (SRT), reports that new guidelines issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) recommends SRT as the first-line alternative to surgery when treating patients with non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). With more than 10,000 members, ASTRO is the world’s premier radiation oncology society and the authority on radiation therapy.

“Over the past five to seven years our management team has been working diligently alongside radiation oncologists to prove the efficacy of superficial radiotherapy. We want to thank ASTRO for providing clarity to the role of radiotherapy in treating NMSC, and these new guidelines will be valuable to Sensus’ sales and marketing efforts as they are clear, powerful and highly beneficial to SRT,” said Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “ASTRO is the leading authority on evidence-based medicine and treatment modalities involving radiation therapies, and their guidelines resonate strongly with physicians. We look forward to leveraging their view of radiotherapy as a first-line alternative to surgery with prospective SRT customers, and to encourage existing customers to increase their utilization of our SRT systems.”

“These guidelines by ASTRO coupled with the Consensus Report by the American Cutaneous Oncology Society, or ACOS, support our technology as the leading non-invasive treatment option for NMSC patients who are high-risk surgical candidates because of preexisting conditions, and for patients who simply want to avoid the pain, risk and aesthetic outcomes of surgery,” added Mr. Sardano. “The ASTRO guidelines are particularly timely during the COVID-19 pandemic in that the patient profile for skin cancer is aligned with the profile of those most at risk of severe illness or even death should they contract COVID-19. As such, they must be extra vigilant in minimizing exposure while treating their NMSC. During the COVID-19 outbreak, surgeries for skin cancer have been postponed for weeks or even months. However, physicians continued to use SRT devices while patient protocols were being finalized. SRT proved to be an excellent complement for Mohs surgeons, allowing them to treat patients during uncertain times. SRT has always been an efficacious treatment, yet with no risk of infection and rapid treatment times, it is even more attractive in today’s environment. You can trust our management team to continue the work we have been doing relentlessly to secure access for those patients with preexisting conditions so that they will have viable, safe, and affordable options that meets their needs.”

The new guidelines by ASTRO recommend definitive radiotherapy as a curative modality for patients with basal cell carcinoma or cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who cannot undergo or who decline surgical resection. It was conditionally recommended as a curative treatment in situations where surgery risks have the potential to compromise function or trigger an adverse cosmetic result. A review of ASTRO’s report is available here .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential" or, in each case, their negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and healthcare, regulatory and scientific developments, and depend on the economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of, among other factors: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; market acceptance of our product lines; our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to compete effectively in selling our products and services, including responding to technological change and cost containment efforts of our customers; our need and ability to obtain additional financing in the future; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organizations; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property of sufficient scope to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if coverage, reimbursement and pricing from third party payors for procedures using our products declines; the level and availability of government and third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth, including hiring and retaining qualified personnel; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; our current reliance on third party manufacturers and sole- or single-source suppliers, as well as our ability to successfully transition manufacturing of our products in-house; our ability to reduce the per unit manufacturing costs; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes; the regulatory and legal risks, and certain operating risks, that our international operations subject us to; the fact that product quality issues or product defects may harm our business; the accuracy of our financial statements and accounting estimates, including allowances for accounts receivable and inventory obsolescence; any product liability claims; new legislation, administrative rules, or executive orders, including those that impact taxes and international trade regulation; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in Sensus Healthcare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. You should read carefully our "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

