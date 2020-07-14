REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company announced a strategic partnership with Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) to develop EMS solutions for First Responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. Bioflux is a high-precision, single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of patients' ECG information. Integrating the Bioflux solution into Verizon's EMS platform realizes an unmet need for First Responders, enabling them to access critical, potentially life-saving data in real-time and respond immediately in a crisis.



"We at Biotricity are committed to developing innovative technology that provides healthcare workers and medical professionals the vital patient data they need. Collaboration with Verizon offers an exciting avenue for our team of experts to deliver frontline workers a device that provides remote patient diagnostics in real-time and potentially saves lives," said Spencer LaDow, VP of Research & Development.

First Responders require connectivity and specialized equipment to enable immediate response in a crisis. Biotricity’s device provides continuous connectivity, real-time monitoring and diagnostic reporting that will be integrated into Verizon’s current EMS platform, fulfilling an unmet need. Partnering with Verizon allows the company to fill this gap and access a new market while adding a revenue stream. Once integrated, Verizon will use its ecosystem and resources to bring the solution to market.

"Our technology is an obvious fit for a variety of markets, and it is a privilege to see it applied in vital health care areas such as First Responders. As a growing company, we have focused on the remote patient monitoring market but are aware of the potential in other markets for our solutions. Partnerships like this enable us to expand our opportunities, creating new revenue streams, while focusing on our core market," said Dr. Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity.

