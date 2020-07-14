Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malted Barley Flour - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Malted Barley Flour market accounted for $3.87 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand from bakery & confectionery industry and its advantage in reduction of cholesterol are the major factors driving market growth. However, improper labeling of gluten in these products is restraining market growth.



Malted barley flour is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fibers and is a natural, sugar-free, fat-free, and nutritional product due to which the health conscious consumers prefer these products and include them in their daily diet that aid them in weight management as well as provide energy. Due to health benefits they offer, dieticians and doctors are recommending consumption of malted barley flour products to their patients. Moreover, use of malted barley flour in diet products helps to enhance their taste, flavor, and aroma. It is furthermore rich in B vitamin, including niacin, thiamin, and pyridoxine (vitamin B6). It also contains beta-glucans, a type of fiber.



Based on product, the non-diastatic segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is broadly utilized for feeding yeast in bakery items and substitution of sugar because health-conscious consumers choose sugar-free or items. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising number of bakeries and food processing industries and developed a modern lifestyle.



Some of the key players profiled in the Malted Barley Flour Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, Cereal & Malt Extract (Pty) Ltd, Cereal Food Manufacturing Company, Edme Limited, Galletti S.n.c., Imperial Malts Ltd, IREKS GmbH, Maltexco S.A, Miller Milling Company, Mirfak Pty Ltd, Munari F.lli s.p.a, Muntons Plc and The Malt Company Private Limited.



