New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Digital X-Ray Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dental Instrument Delivery Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.8% share of the global Dental Surgical Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Dental Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Dental Chairs & Stools Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020
In the global Dental Chairs & Stools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$415.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$493.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dental Surgical Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Bright Prospects Ahead for Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Rising Demand for Dental Care Amid Growing Awareness about Oral
Hygiene Generates Substantial Opportunities
A Glance at Few Common Oral Diseases
Increasing Number of Dentists & Focus on Novel Practice
Strategies Strongly Favor Market Expansion
Ongoing Shift towards Group and Corporate Practices Bodes Well
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive
Environment
Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue Contributors
Promising Growth Prospects in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Increased Access to Care
Facilities Drive Demand in Developing Regions
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of
the Market
Inadequate Reimbursements
Tightening Regulatory Scenario
Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dental Surgical Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
A-dec, Inc. (USA)
AMD LASERS LLC (USA)
BIOLASE Technology, Inc. (USA)
Carestream Dental LLC (USA)
Danaher Corporation (USA)
DCI International (USA)
DentalEZ, Inc. (USA)
Dentsply Sirona (USA)
G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)
Gnatus International Ltda. (Brazil)
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (USA)
Integra LifeSciences (USA)
Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)
J. Morita Mfg. Corp. (Japan)
Midmark Corporation (USA)
NSK Nakanishi, Inc. (Japan)
Planmeca Oy (Finland)
Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan)
The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)
Young Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations & Product Improvements Enhance Adoption
Rates
CAD/CAM Techniques Come to Fore in Design & Manufacture of
Dental Equipment
3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Reinforce CAD/CAM
Capabilities
Growing Lenience towards Cosmetic Dentistry Stirs Dental
Equipment Sales
Dental Tourism - An Opportunity Indicator
Dental Imaging: X-Rays at the Forefront of Market Growth
Dental Digital X-Ray Segment Zooms Ahead
Cone-Beam CT Units Steer Volume Sales
Dental Lasers Emerge as Fastest Growing Product Category
Growing Adoption Across Geographies
Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Market
Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs
Dental Lasers Put Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory
Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces
Challenges
Intraoral Video Cameras Grow in Prominence in Dental Diagnosis
Dental Chairs: Developments Focus on Improving Ergonomics
Recent Innovations in Dental Chairs
Dental Operatory Equipment Streamline Routine Dental Operations
Infection Control Equipment Gain Traction Amid Growing Risk of
Infections
Instrument Cleaning and Cleaning Monitors: A Necessity for
Dental Practices
Heat Sterilization: The Common Approach to Infection Control in
Dental Practices
Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients
Dental Equipment Leasing - An Affordable Alternative to Access
High-end Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dental Surgical Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Dental Surgical Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Digital X-Ray Systems (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Digital X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Digital X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Dental Instrument Delivery Systems (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Dental Instrument Delivery Systems (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dental Instrument Delivery Systems (Product Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dental Chairs & Stools (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dental Chairs & Stools (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Dental Chairs & Stools (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Dental Hand Instruments (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Dental Hand Instruments (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Dental Hand Instruments (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infection Control Equipment (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Infection Control Equipment (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Infection Control Equipment (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Intra-oral Video Cameras (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Intra-oral Video Cameras (Product Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Intra-oral Video Cameras (Product Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Dental Lasers (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Dental Lasers (Product Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Dental Lasers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Dental Surgical Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Dental Surgical Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Dental Surgical Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 41: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: French Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: German Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Dental Surgical Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Dental Surgical Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: United Kingdom Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Spanish Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 60: Russian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 62: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 65: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Dental Surgical Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Australian Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Australian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Indian Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 75: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: South Korean Dental Surgical Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Surgical
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 83: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 85: Latin American Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Dental Surgical Equipment Marketby
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 89: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Argentinean Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Brazilian Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brazilian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mexican Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Mexican Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Dental Surgical Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Dental Surgical Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: The Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 104: The Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment Historic
Marketby Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 105: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Dental Surgical Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Iranian Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Israeli Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Dental Surgical Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Dental Surgical Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Dental Surgical Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 117: Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Dental Surgical Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 121: African Dental Surgical Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Dental Surgical Equipment Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 123: African Dental Surgical Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 232
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: