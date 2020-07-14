New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159774/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Digital X-Ray Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dental Instrument Delivery Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.8% share of the global Dental Surgical Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Dental Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Dental Chairs & Stools Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020

In the global Dental Chairs & Stools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$415.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$493.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dental Surgical Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Bright Prospects Ahead for Dental Surgical Equipment Market

Rising Demand for Dental Care Amid Growing Awareness about Oral

Hygiene Generates Substantial Opportunities

A Glance at Few Common Oral Diseases

Increasing Number of Dentists & Focus on Novel Practice

Strategies Strongly Favor Market Expansion

Ongoing Shift towards Group and Corporate Practices Bodes Well

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive

Environment

Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue Contributors

Promising Growth Prospects in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing

Regions

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Increased Access to Care

Facilities Drive Demand in Developing Regions

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market

Inadequate Reimbursements

Tightening Regulatory Scenario

Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Surgical Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3M Company (USA)

A-dec, Inc. (USA)

AMD LASERS LLC (USA)

BIOLASE Technology, Inc. (USA)

Carestream Dental LLC (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

DCI International (USA)

DentalEZ, Inc. (USA)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (USA)

Gnatus International Ltda. (Brazil)

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (USA)

Integra LifeSciences (USA)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

J. Morita Mfg. Corp. (Japan)

Midmark Corporation (USA)

NSK Nakanishi, Inc. (Japan)

Planmeca Oy (Finland)

Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan)

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)

Young Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations & Product Improvements Enhance Adoption

Rates

CAD/CAM Techniques Come to Fore in Design & Manufacture of

Dental Equipment

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Reinforce CAD/CAM

Capabilities

Growing Lenience towards Cosmetic Dentistry Stirs Dental

Equipment Sales

Dental Tourism - An Opportunity Indicator

Dental Imaging: X-Rays at the Forefront of Market Growth

Dental Digital X-Ray Segment Zooms Ahead

Cone-Beam CT Units Steer Volume Sales

Dental Lasers Emerge as Fastest Growing Product Category

Growing Adoption Across Geographies

Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Market

Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs

Dental Lasers Put Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory

Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces

Challenges

Intraoral Video Cameras Grow in Prominence in Dental Diagnosis

Dental Chairs: Developments Focus on Improving Ergonomics

Recent Innovations in Dental Chairs

Dental Operatory Equipment Streamline Routine Dental Operations

Infection Control Equipment Gain Traction Amid Growing Risk of

Infections

Instrument Cleaning and Cleaning Monitors: A Necessity for

Dental Practices

Heat Sterilization: The Common Approach to Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients

Dental Equipment Leasing - An Affordable Alternative to Access

High-end Equipment



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 232

