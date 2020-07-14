TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it is one of the first licensed producers (LP) to have its products and strains included in the University Health Networks’ (“UHN”) first-of-its-kind Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence (“MC-RWE”) Study. UHN is launching nation-wide clinical trials studying cannabis use on chronic pain, issues with sleep, anxiety or depression. Participating patients can select medical cannabis products via the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers ™ (“Shoppers”) portal, and registered under the TruTrace Technologies’ (“TruTrace”) medical cannabis verification program. Read UHN’s announcement here .

WeedMD is the only LP with all of its cannabis strains registered under TruTrace’s proprietary StrainSecure™ platform. The program focuses on testing and verification to confirm the origin, cannabinoid authenticity and quality assurance of cannabis products. Link here to read. A medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers since February 2019, WeedMD was the first LP to partner with TruTrace and utilize the StrainSecure platform to register its genetics in late 2018 with 40 proprietary strains initiated, including all products currently sold in Canada.

“Recognizing the importance of strain validation as cannabis products advance through Canada’s medical and pharmaceutical channels is paramount for building trust and accountability in our industry and we congratulate UHN, Shoppers and TruTrace on this breakthrough initiative,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “As the only producer with all its products registered under StrainSecure, we are proud to be included. Patients and their medical practitioners expect traceability, origin assurance and consistency in their medicine, particularly when used as a natural alternate for treating traumatic indications such as pain management – this study will present much needed evidence and we’re looking forward to the results.”

“Shoppers Drug Mart is trusted by patients and healthcare providers to provide medical products that have been tested and validated, regardless of whether that medication came from a lab or a greenhouse,” said Ken Weisbrod, Pharmacist and Vice President, Business Development/Cannabis Strategy, Shoppers Drug Mart. “Many partners came together to launch this initiative and we are proud to work with industry leaders to further our ability to provide Canadians with safe, consistent, rigorously tested cannabis-based medication.”

More about the MC-RWE Clinical Trials

As noted by UHN’s announcement, the study is led by Dr. Hance Clarke, Director of Pain Services at Toronto General Hospital, a recognized leader in educating Canadians about chronic pain and the risk factors of opioids.

In an industry where standardization is still in its infancy, this study aims to give direction with the same rigour around medical cannabis that is demanded of any other pharmaceutical product.

About TruTrace’s StrainSecure Registration Program

Following the collection, sequencing and registration of the DNA of its cannabis strains, WeedMD became the first licensed producer in the world to incorporate a cannabis authenticity and tracking platform into its sales program.

Under the program, TruTrace’s team collects plant data and performs genomic sequencing in plant batches which are then registered in a blockchain-enabled database for intellectual property protection and strain validation. Known as the StrainSecure, all information gathered from the plants, including their molecular and chemical makeup, can be tracked via the program. Once approved, a quick response (QR) barcode specific to each cannabis batch can then reveal how it was cloned and cultivated, its cannabinoid content and more.

Check here for upcoming corporate events and to access WeedMD’s latest Investor Presentation and latest Corporate Update Video .

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary which specializes in cannabis extraction from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

