Rockville, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payroll Network, a leading provider of outsourced payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions and consulting services, today launched GovConPay by Payroll Network, a subsidiary company solely focused on serving the needs of the federal government contractor marketplace.

Since 2015, Payroll Network has experienced a surge in growth from the government contractor (GovCon) sector due to its focused approach, and the development of custom solutions to unify their robust payroll and HR technology with DCAA-compliant ERP systems, such as Deltek and Unanet. GovConPay by Payroll Network offers a unified Payroll, Applicant Tracking/Onboarding, HR, Benefits and Tax Management technology platform to support the full employee life cycle. GovConPay is the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors.

“Our laser-focus, knowledge and process-based approach is a winning formula,” stated GovConPay President Joe Young. “We are supporting more than 100 government contractors nationwide, helping them grow through industry experience, support and technology that can scale to meet their needs as they grow."

About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, Payroll Network has been recognized by The Washington Post and Washington Business Journal as a top workplace award winner. Payroll Network is a proud supporter of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation helping to raise awareness about teenage depression and anxiety. Learn more at www.payrollnetwork.com.

About GovConPay by Payroll Network

GovConPay helps federal government contractors grow with outstanding service and a unified Payroll, Applicant Tracking/Onboarding, HR, Benefits and Tax Management technology platform that seamlessly integrates with DCAA compliant, industry-specific ERP software, such as Deltek and Unanet. GovConPay is the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com.

Lucy Flinn Payroll Network 202-716-8557 lflinn@payrollnetwork.com