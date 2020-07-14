Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bag-in-Box Market by (Semi-liquid, Liquid), Capacity (<1 liter, 3-5 liters, 5-10 liters, 10-20 liters, >20 liters), Component (Bags, Boxes, Fitments), Tap (With tap, Without tap), End-use Sector, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bag-In-Box market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The global bag-in-box market has witnessed high growth, primarily because of the increasing preference for wine packaging worldwide. Rising demand for sustainable packaging, along with the growing consumption of packed food & beverages, will contribute to the increasing growth of the bag-in-box market over the next few years. However, stringent regulations imposed on flexible packaging, along with the availability of cheaper substitutes, may hinder the growth of the bag-in-box market.



In terms of both value and volume, the beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The beverages segment, by end-use sector, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Bag-in-box for beverages provides lightweight, sustainable, easy to handle, protection from contamination, and easy transportation; these factors make bag-in-box an ideal choice in beverage packaging.



In terms of both value and volume, the European bag-in-box market is projected to contribute the maximum share during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the European region is projected to lead the bag-in-box market from 2019 to 2024, due to the strong demand from countries such as the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. This demand in these mentioned countries is due to the tremendous growth of wine production and consumption in these countries. The demand is also driven by the increase in sustainable packaging awareness among developed countries. In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the bag-in-box market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Countries to Record a Higher Growth in the Bag-In-Box Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 European Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use Sector & Country

4.3 Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use

4.4 Bag-In-Box Market, by Capacity from 2019 to 2024

4.5 Bag-In-Box Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Packaged Foods & Beverages

5.2.1.3 Need for Environmentally Safer and Sustainable Packaging

5.2.1.4 Brand Enhancement and Better Aesthetics on Shelf

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Substitutes

5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New, Innovative Materials Giving Rise to New Applications

5.2.3.2 E-Commerce Retail Packaging

5.2.3.3 Penetration of Packaged Food Products in Asia

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Production

5.2.4.2 Lack of Product Awareness in Many Emerging Economies

5.3 Yc, Ycc Drivers

6 Bag-In-Box Market, by Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 < 1 Liter

6.3 1-5 Liters

6.4 5-10 Liters

6.5 10-20 Liters

6.6 >20 Liters

7 Bag-In-Box Market, by Material State

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Semi-Liquid

8 Bag-In-Box Market, by Tap

8.1 Introduction

8.2 With Tap

8.3 Without Tap



9 Bag-In-Box Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bags

9.3 Box

9.4 Fitments

10 Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food

10.3 Dairy Products

10.4 Non-Dairy Products

10.5 Beverage

10.6 Alcoholic

10.7 Non-Alcoholic

10.8 Industrial

10.9 Other End-Use Sectors

11 Bag-In-Box Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Expansions & Investments

12.2.2 New Product Developments

12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.4 Partnerships

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Smurfit Kappa

13.2 DS Smith plc

13.3 Liqui-Box Corp.

13.4 Scholle IPN Corp.

13.5 CDF Corporation

13.6 Aran Group

13.7 Fujimori Kogyo Ltd.

13.8 Goglio S.P.A

13.9 SLF Packaging

13.10 Optopack Ltd.

13.11 Amcor Ltd.

13.12 Additional Company Profiles

13.12.1 TPS Rental Systems

13.12.2 Arlington Packaging

13.12.3 Bernhardt Packaging

13.12.4 Vine Valley Ventures LLC (Astrapouch)

13.12.5 LGR Packaging

13.12.6 LD Packaging

13.12.7 Hearthside Food Solutions

13.12.8 Aspla-Platicos Espanoles S.A

13.12.9 Westrock Company



