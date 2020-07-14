Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bag-in-Box Market by (Semi-liquid, Liquid), Capacity (<1 liter, 3-5 liters, 5-10 liters, 10-20 liters, >20 liters), Component (Bags, Boxes, Fitments), Tap (With tap, Without tap), End-use Sector, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bag-In-Box market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8%.
The global bag-in-box market has witnessed high growth, primarily because of the increasing preference for wine packaging worldwide. Rising demand for sustainable packaging, along with the growing consumption of packed food & beverages, will contribute to the increasing growth of the bag-in-box market over the next few years. However, stringent regulations imposed on flexible packaging, along with the availability of cheaper substitutes, may hinder the growth of the bag-in-box market.
In terms of both value and volume, the beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The beverages segment, by end-use sector, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Bag-in-box for beverages provides lightweight, sustainable, easy to handle, protection from contamination, and easy transportation; these factors make bag-in-box an ideal choice in beverage packaging.
In terms of both value and volume, the European bag-in-box market is projected to contribute the maximum share during the forecast period.
In terms of value, the European region is projected to lead the bag-in-box market from 2019 to 2024, due to the strong demand from countries such as the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. This demand in these mentioned countries is due to the tremendous growth of wine production and consumption in these countries. The demand is also driven by the increase in sustainable packaging awareness among developed countries. In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the bag-in-box market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developing Countries to Record a Higher Growth in the Bag-In-Box Market During the Forecast Period
4.2 European Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use Sector & Country
4.3 Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use
4.4 Bag-In-Box Market, by Capacity from 2019 to 2024
4.5 Bag-In-Box Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Packaged Foods & Beverages
5.2.1.3 Need for Environmentally Safer and Sustainable Packaging
5.2.1.4 Brand Enhancement and Better Aesthetics on Shelf
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Substitutes
5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of New, Innovative Materials Giving Rise to New Applications
5.2.3.2 E-Commerce Retail Packaging
5.2.3.3 Penetration of Packaged Food Products in Asia
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Production
5.2.4.2 Lack of Product Awareness in Many Emerging Economies
5.3 Yc, Ycc Drivers
6 Bag-In-Box Market, by Capacity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 < 1 Liter
6.3 1-5 Liters
6.4 5-10 Liters
6.5 10-20 Liters
6.6 >20 Liters
7 Bag-In-Box Market, by Material State
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Semi-Liquid
8 Bag-In-Box Market, by Tap
8.1 Introduction
8.2 With Tap
8.3 Without Tap
9 Bag-In-Box Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bags
9.3 Box
9.4 Fitments
10 Bag-In-Box Market, by End-Use Sector
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food
10.3 Dairy Products
10.4 Non-Dairy Products
10.5 Beverage
10.6 Alcoholic
10.7 Non-Alcoholic
10.8 Industrial
10.9 Other End-Use Sectors
11 Bag-In-Box Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe
11.3 North America
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 Expansions & Investments
12.2.2 New Product Developments
12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2.4 Partnerships
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Smurfit Kappa
13.2 DS Smith plc
13.3 Liqui-Box Corp.
13.4 Scholle IPN Corp.
13.5 CDF Corporation
13.6 Aran Group
13.7 Fujimori Kogyo Ltd.
13.8 Goglio S.P.A
13.9 SLF Packaging
13.10 Optopack Ltd.
13.11 Amcor Ltd.
13.12 Additional Company Profiles
13.12.1 TPS Rental Systems
13.12.2 Arlington Packaging
13.12.3 Bernhardt Packaging
13.12.4 Vine Valley Ventures LLC (Astrapouch)
13.12.5 LGR Packaging
13.12.6 LD Packaging
13.12.7 Hearthside Food Solutions
13.12.8 Aspla-Platicos Espanoles S.A
13.12.9 Westrock Company
