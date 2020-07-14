New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tungsten Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW
7 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardmetals/Cement Carbides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach 79.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Tungsten market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Tungsten market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 22.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 22.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Mill Products Segment Corners a 11.5% Share in 2020
In the global Mill Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 9.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 14.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Tungsten: The Steel-Gray Strategic Raw Metal with Remarkable
Qualities
Superior Melting Point, Hardness, Density, and Tensile Strength
Drive Widespread Demand across Wide Ranging Applications
Select Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment: A Snapshot
Recent Market Activity
Tungsten Production and Consumption Worldwide
China: Largest Tungsten Producing and Consuming Country in the
World
Other Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World
New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Augment Mine Production
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tungsten Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Global Market Outlook
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals
Optimistic Market Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A.L.M.T. Corp. (Japan)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
Almonty Industries Inc. (Canada)
Betek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (USA)
China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (China)
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (China)
Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd (China)
Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. (China)
H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
International Metalworking Companies (IMC) (Israel)
Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ormonde Mining plc (Ireland)
Plansee Group (Austria)
QuesTek Innovations, LLC (USA)
Sandvik Group (Sweden)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Wolf Minerals Limited (UK)
WOLFRAM Company JSC (Russia)
Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Application Areas for Tungsten with its Unique
Properties Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing
Materials Spurs Demand for Tungsten
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Myriad Industrial Applications of Hardmetals/Cemented Carbide
Benefit Market Expansion
Techniques Used to Protect Equipment from Wear
Growing Use in Electrical & Electronic Applications Propel
Demand in Mill Products
Nano Interconnects Using Tungsten
Stable Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Tungsten in High-
Performance Mechanical Auto Parts
Studded Snow Tires: A Niche Application
Recovery in Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Benefit
Tungsten Demand for Drilling Tools
Wear Resistance, Temperature Tolerance and Anti-Corrosion
Benefits Drive Tungsten Demand in Mining Tools
High Tide in Production of Recycled Tungsten
Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy and Poisonous Lead in
High Density Applications Augurs Well for the Market
Fall and Rise of Tungsten Prices: A Cause for Concern?
Table 1: Tungsten Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Tungsten Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Tungsten Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)
Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 9: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mill Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Mill Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Mill Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tungsten Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Tungsten Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Tungsten Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 18: Tungsten Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Tungsten Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Tungsten Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Tungsten Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tungsten
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Tungsten Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 24: Tungsten Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Tungsten in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Tungsten Market Review in China in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Tungsten Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tungsten Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Tungsten Market Demand Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Tungsten Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Tungsten Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Tungsten Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Tungsten Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Tungsten Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Tungsten Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Tungsten Historic Market Review in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Tungsten Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Tungsten Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Tungsten Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Tungsten Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Tungsten in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Tungsten Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Tungsten Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tungsten in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Tungsten Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Tungsten Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Tungsten Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Tungsten Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Tungsten Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Tungsten Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Tungsten Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Tungsten Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Tungsten Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Tungsten Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of World Tungsten Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Total Companies Profiled: 49
