New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tungsten Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW

7 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardmetals/Cement Carbides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach 79.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Tungsten market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Tungsten market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 22.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 22.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Mill Products Segment Corners a 11.5% Share in 2020

In the global Mill Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 9.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 14.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A.L.M.T. Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc.

Betek GmbH & Co. KG

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co., Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

International Metalworking Companies (IMC)

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Kennametal, Inc.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Plansee Group

QuesTek Innovations, LLC

WOLFRAM Company CJSC

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tungsten: The Steel-Gray Strategic Raw Metal with Remarkable

Qualities

Superior Melting Point, Hardness, Density, and Tensile Strength

Drive Widespread Demand across Wide Ranging Applications

Select Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

Tungsten Production and Consumption Worldwide

China: Largest Tungsten Producing and Consuming Country in the

World

Other Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World

New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Augment Mine Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tungsten Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Global Market Outlook

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals

Optimistic Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A.L.M.T. Corp. (Japan)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)

Almonty Industries Inc. (Canada)

Betek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (USA)

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (China)

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (China)

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd (China)

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. (China)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

International Metalworking Companies (IMC) (Israel)

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kennametal, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ormonde Mining plc (Ireland)

Plansee Group (Austria)

QuesTek Innovations, LLC (USA)

Sandvik Group (Sweden)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Wolf Minerals Limited (UK)

WOLFRAM Company JSC (Russia)

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Application Areas for Tungsten with its Unique

Properties Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing

Materials Spurs Demand for Tungsten

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Myriad Industrial Applications of Hardmetals/Cemented Carbide

Benefit Market Expansion

Techniques Used to Protect Equipment from Wear

Growing Use in Electrical & Electronic Applications Propel

Demand in Mill Products

Nano Interconnects Using Tungsten

Stable Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Tungsten in High-

Performance Mechanical Auto Parts

Studded Snow Tires: A Niche Application

Recovery in Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Benefit

Tungsten Demand for Drilling Tools

Wear Resistance, Temperature Tolerance and Anti-Corrosion

Benefits Drive Tungsten Demand in Mining Tools

High Tide in Production of Recycled Tungsten

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy and Poisonous Lead in

High Density Applications Augurs Well for the Market

Fall and Rise of Tungsten Prices: A Cause for Concern?



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tungsten Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tungsten Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tungsten Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Hardmetals/Cement Carbides (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 9: Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys (End-Use)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mill Products (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Mill Products (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mill Products (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tungsten Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Tungsten Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Tungsten Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 18: Tungsten Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Tungsten Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Tungsten Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Tungsten Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tungsten

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Tungsten Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 24: Tungsten Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Tungsten in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Tungsten Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Tungsten Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tungsten Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Tungsten Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Tungsten Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Tungsten Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Tungsten Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Tungsten Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Tungsten Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Tungsten Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Tungsten Historic Market Review in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Tungsten Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Tungsten Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Tungsten Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Tungsten Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Tungsten in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Tungsten Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Tungsten Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tungsten in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Tungsten Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Tungsten Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Tungsten Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Tungsten Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Tungsten Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Tungsten Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Tungsten Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Tungsten Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Tungsten Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Tungsten Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Tungsten Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159772/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001