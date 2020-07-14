SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has made additional investments in new machinery to further increase the Company’s manufacturing and production capacity at its facility in Payson, AZ.



In the coming weeks, AMMO will be adding new loading, inspection and priming machines, along with a new laser machine to be utilized for the Company’s production of its proprietary STREAK ammunition offerings. Once the new machinery is up and running, the Company expects the following daily capacity increases by year-end of calendar 2020 compared to year-end of calendar 2019:

Pistol loading daily capacity to increase by nearly 500%

Rifle loading daily capacity to increase by nearly 170%

STREAK ammunition daily production capacity to increase by nearly 600%

Through the expansion of its current capacity with the new machinery, AMMO expects this investment to reduce costs, make the overall manufacturing process more efficient, and allow the company to increase production of its higher margin products.

“Further expanding our manufacturing and production capacity will allow us to continue meeting the heightened demand that our business has experienced over the past several months,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “With a minimum capital expenditure investment of $2 million, we have increased our machines’ maximum daily capacity and our year-over-year production output across nearly all of our channels. By making these investments in our equipment, we can ensure that we are providing the highest quality service and products to our customers while meeting their increased demands in a timely manner.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

