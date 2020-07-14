ST. LOUIS, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement with David Carpenter, former CEO of PureStar, to serve as a senior advisor. He will work with Stifel professionals across industry verticals, with a primary focus on Business Services.



Most recently, Mr. Carpenter served as the CEO of PureStar, the industry leader in hospitality linen. Under his leadership, PureStar successfully unified multiple laundry and linen management organizations, positioning the company as the continent’s foremost provider of outsourced laundry solutions to the hospitality industry. He previously served as President of the Education Group for ABM, the largest facilities services provider in the United States. Prior to that, Mr. Carpenter was CEO of school and charter bus operator Atlantic Express. He began his career and spent nearly two decades at ARAMARK, where he ultimately served as President of the Healthcare Division. Mr. Carpenter has also served on the Boards of Cotton Holdings, The American Hospital Association Diversity Council, and Atlantic Express.

“David brings more than 25 years of corporate experience across a diverse group of industries, from hospitality to transportation,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “His wide-ranging knowledge of business services will be especially additive as we continue to expand our investment banking footprint and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Stifel has solidified its presence in Business Services, nearly doubling the number of Managing Directors in the space over the last year.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com