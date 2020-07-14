Personal and Corporate Privacy and Compliance Scanner for Group Video and Webinars

Exposes Data443 Brand and Product Line to Millions of New Potential Clients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today released to the general public its latest advance in its cloud Global Privacy Manager product line – Data443 Chat History Scanner - powered by the Company’s award winning ClassiDocs™ .

What it is:

Effortlessly scan your recorded chat history logs for privacy, financial, security and other sensitive information types

Test different languages and sensitive data types against recordings to detect anomalies

Detect policy breaches by your staff or other vendors on webinars or group meetings

Remove recordings, webinars or other content that violates policy

Available for free to all subscribers; premium version to follow at reasonable cost

Why it matters:

Online meeting platforms have exploded in popularity during the recent pandemic, with significant room to grow.

Roughly two-thirds of U.S. workers who have been working from home prefer to continue working remotely as much as possible even when pandemic restrictions lift, according to a recent Gallup poll. 1

Exposes Data443 brand and all other products to millions of end users and customers

Leading charge in the burgeoning online data storage and management space, providing the Company with significant market penetration



1 https://www.wsj.com/articles/seven-rules-of-zoom-meeting-etiquette-from-the-pros-11594551601?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2

Management Commentary:



Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “Today’s announcement is another key accomplishment for Data443, and continues the development of our Global Privacy Manager product segment that includes a plethora of products that ensure corporate compliance and personal privacy online – for both consumers and businesses alike. This effort has taken months of work by our dedicated engineering staff, securing certification from the vendor, and enabling us to deliver another world-first product to the marketplace.”

“The combination of compliance requirements, massive data collection and storage of both consumer and commercial information, without the ability to scan, parse and understand this data in a massively growing virtual environment, continues to be a significant risk for organizations of any size. By creating the Data443 Chat History Scanner, we saw a “blue ocean” opportunity in creating a simple, quick and easy way to meet these challenges, while aligning Data443 with the global leader in online video communications.

“Being on the first page of security and compliance products in the App Store is another notch in our belt as we continue to deliver products for a wide range of SaaS information providers on many platforms. Being distributed and available on multiple providers is part of our new approach to expand our business and reach new potential customers,” concluded Mr. Remillard

To try this new approach to your online privacy, visit: https://www.data443.com/cloud-privacy-scanner

To learn more about the Global Privacy Manager solution, visit: https://data443.com/products/global-privacy-manager/

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (vii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (viii) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (ix) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; and, (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ and DATAEXPRESS™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542

