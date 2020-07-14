LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its current observations about the results of the OPTIMA Study and the Company’s next steps.



To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 1-800-367-2403 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-777-6978 (International/Toll) 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin using the Conference ID 1879551. The conference call will be webcast via the Investors page on the Company’s website at https://investor.celsion.com/ . The call will be archived for replay through July 29, 2020. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID 1879551. Approximately two hours following the live event, an audio replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. The Company's lead program is ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in development for other cancer indications. The Company’s product pipeline also includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. For more information on Celsion, visit: http://www.celsion.com . (CLSN-FIN).

