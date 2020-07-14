(Vilnius, Lithuania, July 14, 2020): StrongPoint has today signed an agreement with the retail chain Palink (part of REWE Group) to deliver Self-Checkout solutions for more than 1 MEUR.

Palink (managing “IKI” brand stores in Lithuania) moves forward with an extensive self-checkout expansion. StrongPoint has already delivered multiple instalments to Palink, and this order will be delivered and installed during second half of 2020.

“StrongPoint has a broad and thorough experience in delivering self-checkout solutions in the Baltics over the past years, and our team has proven that we are a true partner during technology changes. We are proud that we are allowed to continue to support our customers’ journey for a more efficient shopping experience” says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

For additional information please contact:

Jacob Tveraabak

CEO, Strongpoint ASA

Mail: jacob.tveraabak@strongpoint.com

Phone: +47 908 21 370

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

Phone +47 920 60 158

About StrongPoint | www.strongpoint.com



StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 512 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.