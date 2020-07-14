Innovative tie-break only tennis tournament will be held at Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis Centre in London and air on BBC’s digital channels



BALTIMORE, London, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, is delighted to announce a sponsorship agreement as the title partner of Tie Break Tens presented by Progress Tour tournament taking place July 17th.

The Tie Break Tens series comes to London after success in major cities across the world including Melbourne and New York and is considered a quick-fire version of tennis that anyone can play. Unlike conventional tennis matches, Tie Break Tens matches are comprised solely of tie breaks – no games, no sets, just exhilarating ten-point breakers in which every point counts.

Tie Break Tens tournament will be held on Friday 17 th July at 6pm BST and will be broadcast live by the BBC via its digital platforms. A top class British field will be in action including rising GB Fed Cup stars Katie Swann and Katie Boulter.

“We are delighted to be working with a similarly innovative brand such as Slinger who is the perfect fit for Tie Break Tens” said Rachel Woodward, Marketing Director at Tie Break Tens. “We are looking forward to working together over the next week at the Progress Tour Championships alongside the top GB women tennis players. With the tournament being available on the BBC we are hoping this will help drive participation and interest in tennis.

As title partner of the tournament, the Slinger Bag sponsorship agreement includes significant on-court advertising space throughout the evening. Live action game play is set to be broadcast exclusively on BBC’s digital platforms in the UK and Ireland, as well as BBC online, Twitch and Facebook.

The Slinger Bag is the revolutionary, portable ball launcher for tennis players of all abilities, offering a 24/7 training partner that ensures players will never have to miss a day of practice again. It is the ideal on-court tool regardless of playing setting, ability or the availability of a playing partner and is the most affordable product of its kind.

Slinger Bag’s partnership with Tie Break Tens presented by Progress Tour continues the company’s ascent within the professional game and the British tennis market following its sponsorship of the recent Schroders Battle of the Brits tournament. In turn, increasing awareness of the exciting new tennis ball launcher to the tennis market.

"When we were asked to be involved with an event as exciting as Tie Break Tens we knew we could not refuse." says Mike Ballardie, Slinger Bag CEO.

"As a company we are determined to support the LTA's drive for greater participation in tennis in the UK and this is a great way to do so. We cannot wait to build on our growing presence within the UK market and for some of the country's top female players to put it to test

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com/.

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

About Tie Break Tens

Tie Break Tens is a quick-fire version of tennis that anyone can play. Unlike conventional tennis matches, Tie Break Tens matches are comprised solely of tie breaks – no games, no sets, just exhilarating ten-point breakers in which every point counts.The Tie Break Tens series sees world-class players going head to head in fast-paced, action-packed knock out tournaments at prestigious venues around the globe for huge winner-takes-all prizes. So far, the Tie Break Tens has visited London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York and Indian Wells.

Tie Break Tens launched their grass roots initiatives in 2018, TB10 Challenger & TB10 Play with the key aim of driving participation in tennis by encouraging people to get out there and play. So far tournaments have been run throughout the UK and also across New York City, giving thousands of kids the opportunity to pick up a racket and try out the format.

