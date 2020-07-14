Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of ARDS, Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS and Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors scenario of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary
3 SWOT Analysis
4 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
4.1 Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2017
4.2 Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2030
5 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Consensus Definitions of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
5.1.2 Development of Berlin Definition of ARDS
5.1.3 Problems with the AECC definition and subsequent Berlin definition of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
5.2 Causes and Risk Factors
5.2.1 Risk Factors of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
5.3 Pathophysiology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
5.3.1 Inflammatory Processes in ARDS
5.3.2 The initial event of injury
5.3.3 Endothelial Damage
5.3.4 Specific Mediators of Inflammation and Lung Damage in ARDS
5.3.5 Altered Pulmonary Physiology in ARDS
5.3.6 Genetics
5.4 Stages of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
5.5 Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI)
5.6 Major Determinants of VILI
5.6.1 Ventilator determinants of VILI
5.6.2 Patient determinants of VILI
5.7 Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
5.7.1 Imaging techniques in ARDS
5.7.2 Imaging findings in ARDS
5.7.3 Differential Diagnosis
6 Recognized Establishments
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 Methodology
8 7MM Epidemiology Analysis
8.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM
8.2 Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM
9 United States Epidemiology
9.1 Assumptions and Rationale
9.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States
9.3 Severity-specific Incident Population of ARDS in the United States
9.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in the United States
10 EU5 Epidemiology
10.1 Germany Epidemiology
10.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
10.1.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Germany
10.1.3 Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS in Germany
10.1.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in Germany
10.2 France Epidemiology
10.3 Italy Epidemiology
10.4 Spain Epidemiology
10.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology
11 Japan Epidemiology
11.1 Assumptions and Rationale
11.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), ARDS in Japan
11.3 Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS in Japan
11.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in Japan
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
