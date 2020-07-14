Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of ARDS, Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS and Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors scenario of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

In the 7MM, the total incident population of ARDS is estimated to be 799,872 in 2017.

Generally, the highest number of incident cases were assessed for ARDS due to pneumonia, in all the 7MM countries, except the United Kingdom, in which sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

The estimates show a higher incidence of ARDS in the United States with 495,655 cases in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Report Highlights

Eleven-Year Forecast of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Population of ARDS

Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS

Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors

Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 1.07%

Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM is projected to rise at a CAGR of 0.92%.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)?

What is the historical Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 SWOT Analysis



4 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

4.1 Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2017

4.2 Total Epidemiology Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2030



5 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Consensus Definitions of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.1.2 Development of Berlin Definition of ARDS

5.1.3 Problems with the AECC definition and subsequent Berlin definition of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

5.2 Causes and Risk Factors

5.2.1 Risk Factors of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.3 Pathophysiology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.3.1 Inflammatory Processes in ARDS

5.3.2 The initial event of injury

5.3.3 Endothelial Damage

5.3.4 Specific Mediators of Inflammation and Lung Damage in ARDS

5.3.5 Altered Pulmonary Physiology in ARDS

5.3.6 Genetics

5.4 Stages of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.5 Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI)

5.6 Major Determinants of VILI

5.6.1 Ventilator determinants of VILI

5.6.2 Patient determinants of VILI

5.7 Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.7.1 Imaging techniques in ARDS

5.7.2 Imaging findings in ARDS

5.7.3 Differential Diagnosis



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Methodology



8 7MM Epidemiology Analysis

8.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM

8.2 Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM



9 United States Epidemiology

9.1 Assumptions and Rationale

9.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States

9.3 Severity-specific Incident Population of ARDS in the United States

9.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in the United States



10 EU5 Epidemiology

10.1 Germany Epidemiology

10.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

10.1.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Germany

10.1.3 Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS in Germany

10.1.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in Germany

10.2 France Epidemiology

10.3 Italy Epidemiology

10.4 Spain Epidemiology

10.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology



11 Japan Epidemiology

11.1 Assumptions and Rationale

11.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), ARDS in Japan

11.3 Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS in Japan

11.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in Japan



