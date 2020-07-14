New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breakfast Cereals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159770/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Breakfast Cereals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 321-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures

and Demographics

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate

Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth

Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market

Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Breakfast Cereals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)

Attune Foods (USA)

AVEES Products India (India)

B&G Foods, Inc. (USA)

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)

Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Kellogg Company (USA)

mymuesli GmbH (Germany)

Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)

McKee Foods Corporation (USA)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Post Consumer Brands, LLC (USA)

The Weetabix Food Company (UK)

Pristine (Malaysia)

Quaker Oats Company (USA)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)

The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals

Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market

Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace

Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy

Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well

for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals

Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging

Economies

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women



