7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Breakfast Cereals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 321-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures
and Demographics
Market Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand
Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate
Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth
Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers
Convenience
Increasing Impulse Purchases
Greater Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market
Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors
Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies
Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Breakfast Cereals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)
Attune Foods (USA)
AVEES Products India (India)
B&G Foods, Inc. (USA)
Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (USA)
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)
Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Kellogg Company (USA)
mymuesli GmbH (Germany)
Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)
McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Post Consumer Brands, LLC (USA)
The Weetabix Food Company (UK)
Pristine (Malaysia)
Quaker Oats Company (USA)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)
Weight Watchers International, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals
Drives Steady Market Demand
Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market
Penetration
Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace
Ancient Grains
Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand
Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption
Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?
Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion
Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword
Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy
Millennials
RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well
for Market Penetration
Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups
Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals
Market
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging
Economies
Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals
Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 78
