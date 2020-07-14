Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Data Centre Decade Report 2010 to 2020 & Growth for the 2020 to 2030 Decade" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Centre Decade examines the trends in third-party Data Centre markets worldwide including - space, power, facility design & technology worldwide from 2010 to the end of 2019. It also provides insight into the key trends that will impact the sector for the decade ahead from 2020 to 2030.

In the Data Centre Decade report, the publisher examines the overall third-party Data Centre trends for the past decade including:

i) The growth in 3rd party Data Centre capacity by each region (including the EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific regions) space and power from 2010 to 2019 - with total worldwide Data Centre space & power capacity doubling over the period.

EMEA region - Data Centre space had grown to 4,686k m2 as of the end of 2019, equivalent to a CAGR of 13.6 per cent per annum

Americas region - Data Centre space had grown to 7,100k m2 as of the end of 2019, equivalent to a CAGR of 6.1 per cent per annum

Asia-Pacific region - Data Centre space had grown to 3,946k m2 as of the end of 2019, equivalent to a CAGR of 13.8 per cent per annum.

ii) For the next decade from 2020 to 2030 DCP forecasts that the rate of growth in new Data Centre capacity will slow across all 3 regions - although the Asia Pacific region will continue to see the highest growth of the 3 - equivalent to a CAGR of 13.8 per cent per annum in Data Centre space over the next decade.



iii) The key drivers for Data Centre growth over the last decade include video, OTT services & cloud services - with content and networking also being important customer segments. Cloud services have become the largest customer segment for Data Centre Providers worldwide.

iv) The drive for market consolidation in North America and Europe has continued - with Equinix, Digital Realty and NTT Data Centres Ltd becoming the largest Data Centre Providers both worldwide and in a series of Tier1 metro markets worldwide.

Other key trends identified in the report over the last decade include the following:

The emergence of the Hyperscale Data Centre - Hyperscale Data Centres have become the standard for Data Centre design allowing scalability and flexibility of layout with the adaptability to cater for more power or different standards of resilience or tiers in one facility.

- Hyperscale Data Centres have become the standard for Data Centre design allowing scalability and flexibility of layout with the adaptability to cater for more power or different standards of resilience or tiers in one facility. The introduction of software fabrics to improve monitoring & operations - Services such as Platform Equinix & Platform Digital provide remote monitoring of power and utilisation, with real-time alerts & information provided leading eventually to predictive analysis using machine learning.

- Services such as Platform Equinix & Platform Digital provide remote monitoring of power and utilisation, with real-time alerts & information provided leading eventually to predictive analysis using machine learning. New Data Centre technology is being adopted first by the Cloud Service Provider - with web-based interfaces and software fabric providing metrics on power usage, carbon reduction, utilisation, which is then adopted by the wider Data Centre community.

- with web-based interfaces and software fabric providing metrics on power usage, carbon reduction, utilisation, which is then adopted by the wider Data Centre community. There is a move to more Data Centre market consolidation - Particularly in Europe, a number of US Data Centres - including Vantage, CyrusOne, Iron Mountain, QTS and T5 - are growing by acquisition in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and the UK.

- Particularly in Europe, a number of US Data Centres - including Vantage, CyrusOne, Iron Mountain, QTS and T5 - are growing by acquisition in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and the UK. To date, the Data Centre markets of India, Africa and South America have been under-exploited - Digital Realty (Brazil) and Equinix (Mexico) have recently made investments in South America, but the markets have the potential for additional growth with large populations and rapid increase in internet and content streaming usage.

- Digital Realty (Brazil) and Equinix (Mexico) have recently made investments in South America, but the markets have the potential for additional growth with large populations and rapid increase in internet and content streaming usage. Finally, new forms of external finance are being used to expand Data Centre growth - for example, GDS (a Chinese Data Centre Provider) and Equinix have separately enlisted the Singaporean wealth fund GIC to form a joint venture to provide Hyperscale Data Centres.

Key Topics Covered



A List of Figures - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020

Methodology - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020

Introduction - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020



Background Summary - The Data Centre Decade: Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020

10 years of digital technology development

10 years of power costs for selected countries

The key generic drivers for Data Centre Development

Acquisitions & Mergers in the Data Centre segment

Changes in Data Centre design & technology

The importance of Cloud & Connectivity

The growth in power & space by region

The key Data Centre Countries & Locations

Section One - The Data Centre Decade: Europe, Middle East & Africa region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020

Cloud & Infrastructure developments in the EMEA

Growth in 3rd party Data Centre capacity & power

Key Data Centre Expansion over the period

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles

Key Data Centre Trends over the period

Section Two: The North America & South America region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Developments from 2010 to 2020

Cloud & Infrastructure developments in North America & South America

Growth in 3rd party Data Centre capacity & power

Key Data Centre Expansion over the period

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles

Key Data Centre Trends

Section Three - The Data Centre Decade: The Asia Pacific region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Developments from 2010 to 2020

Cloud & Infrastructure developments in the Asia Pacific Region

Growth in 3rd party Data Centre capacity & power

Key Data Centre Expansion over the period

Key Data Centre Provider Profiles

Key Data Centre Trends

Summary of key Data Centre Trends - from 2010 to 2020



2020 to 2030 The next Data Centre Decade: Looking Forward - The global outlook for Data Centre developments from 2020 onwards

The Next Data Centre Decade: Looking forward - The continued increase in digital and virtual technology.

The Next Data Centre Decade: Looking forward - The growth of new Data Centre markets:

Overall Forecast Data Centre market growth

The prospects for Data Centres in Latin America

The prospects for Data Centres in Africa

The prospects for Data Centres in China

The prospects for Data Centres in the Nordics

The Next Data Centre Decade: Looking forward - The growth in sustainable Data Centres from 2020 to 2030



Companies Mentioned



Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS

GIC

NTT Data Centres Ltd.

