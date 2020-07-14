Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Data Centre Decade Report 2010 to 2020 & Growth for the 2020 to 2030 Decade" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Centre Decade examines the trends in third-party Data Centre markets worldwide including - space, power, facility design & technology worldwide from 2010 to the end of 2019. It also provides insight into the key trends that will impact the sector for the decade ahead from 2020 to 2030.
In the Data Centre Decade report, the publisher examines the overall third-party Data Centre trends for the past decade including:
i) The growth in 3rd party Data Centre capacity by each region (including the EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific regions) space and power from 2010 to 2019 - with total worldwide Data Centre space & power capacity doubling over the period.
ii) For the next decade from 2020 to 2030 DCP forecasts that the rate of growth in new Data Centre capacity will slow across all 3 regions - although the Asia Pacific region will continue to see the highest growth of the 3 - equivalent to a CAGR of 13.8 per cent per annum in Data Centre space over the next decade.
iii) The key drivers for Data Centre growth over the last decade include video, OTT services & cloud services - with content and networking also being important customer segments. Cloud services have become the largest customer segment for Data Centre Providers worldwide.
iv) The drive for market consolidation in North America and Europe has continued - with Equinix, Digital Realty and NTT Data Centres Ltd becoming the largest Data Centre Providers both worldwide and in a series of Tier1 metro markets worldwide.
Other key trends identified in the report over the last decade include the following:
Key Topics Covered
A List of Figures - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020
Methodology - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020
Introduction - Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020
Background Summary - The Data Centre Decade: Ten years of Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020
Section One - The Data Centre Decade: Europe, Middle East & Africa region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Development from 2010 to 2020
Section Two: The North America & South America region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Developments from 2010 to 2020
Section Three - The Data Centre Decade: The Asia Pacific region - The Key Trends in Data Centre Developments from 2010 to 2020
Summary of key Data Centre Trends - from 2010 to 2020
2020 to 2030 The next Data Centre Decade: Looking Forward - The global outlook for Data Centre developments from 2020 onwards
The Next Data Centre Decade: Looking forward - The growth in sustainable Data Centres from 2020 to 2030
