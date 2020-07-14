Dublin, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market is the third consecutive report from the publisher analyzing the latest developments on the market for OEM-provided construction equipment telematics systems. The strategic research report provides you with 140 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on construction equipment sales and market shares

Comprehensive overview of the construction equipment telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 25 construction equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2024

The research has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached almost 3.4 million units in 2019.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 6.9 million units worldwide in 2024. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players.

The North American market accounted for around 0.7 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2019. The European market is estimated to be slightly larger than the North American market. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.



Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines.

The publisher ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide. Based in the US and Japan respectively, the two companies are also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturers in terms of market share. Caterpillar has now reached the milestone of 1 million connected assets across all segments. Caterpillar's largest markets for its telematics offerings are North America and Europe while Komatsu has the largest share of its telematics units in Japan and China followed by North America and Europe.

The remaining top-5 players include UK-based JCB, Japan-based Hitachi Construction Machinery and China-based SANY which all have hundreds of thousands of active units. Sweden-based Volvo Construction Equipment also has an installed base in the hundreds of thousands. Other notable OEMs offering CE telematics solutions include Deere & Company and Doosan Infracore which are based in the US and South Korea respectively. Additional players having installed bases of construction equipment telematics units in the tens of thousands include Liebherr, CNH Industrial, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Tadano and JLG Industries.



This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main telematics systems offered by construction equipment manufacturers?

Which are the key construction equipment telematics applications?

What business models are used by OEMs offering telematics?

Which construction equipment manufacturers have developed their telematics offerings in-house?

Which OEM telematics offerings are powered by telematics partners?

How does the construction equipment OEM telematics market compare with other commercial telematics markets?

Are there regional variations on the global market for construction equipment telematics?

How will the construction equipment OEM telematics market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



1 Construction equipment telematics solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models



2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends



3 Company profiles

3.1 Caterpillar

3.2 CNH Industrial

3.3 Deere & Company

3.4 Doosan

3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery

3.6 Hyundai Construction Equipment

3.7 JCB

3.8 Komatsu

3.9 Liebherr

3.10 Volvo CE

3.11 Other construction equipment OEMs

3.11.1 Bell Equipment

3.11.2 BOMAG

3.11.3 JLG Industries

3.11.4 Kobelco

3.11.5 Kubota

3.11.6 Link-Belt and LBX (Sumitomo)

3.11.7 LiuGong

3.11.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

3.11.9 Manitowoc

3.11.10 Mecalac

3.11.11 SANY

3.11.12 Tadano

3.11.13 Takeuchi

3.11.14 Terex

3.11.15 Wacker Neuson



