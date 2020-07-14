SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) to submit their losses now . The firm is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims. Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm’s investigation to contact its attorneys.



Relevant Holding Period: Before July 6, 2020

BELLUS Health (BLU) Investigation:

Hagens Berman’s proprietary investigation focuses on BELLUS’s statements concerning the efficacy of its lead drug candidate, BLU-5937.

BLU-5937, BELLUS’s only drug in clinical trials, treats refractory chronic cough (RCC), a malady impacting millions of patients. Although competing treatments exist, these drugs have an associated side effect of taste loss that has hindered their use. BELLUS promoted BLU-5937 as similarly targeting RCC, but it was specifically designed to reduce the likelihood of taste loss.

But on July 6, 2020, BELLUS shocked investors when it announced that BLU-5937 had missed its mark in its phase 2 clinical trials. The company disclosed that BLU-5937 was not able to outperform placebo when it came to reducing the frequency of cough while patients were awake in its phase 2 study. In response, the price of BELLUS shares crashed over 70% lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether BELLUS misled investors about BLU-5937’s viability,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BELLUS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

