By its 13 July 2020 decision, the Supervisory board of AB Grigeo, legal entity code 110012450, registered office address: Vilniaus st. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius city municipality (hereinafter - the Company), has removed Board member Nina Šilerienė from her position in the Company before the end of her term of office and has elected Algimantas Variakojis as a new independent member of the Board instead of her, until the end of the term of office of the current Board of the Company (26 April 2023).



Algimantas Variakojis (54 years old) graduated from Vilnius University, Faculty of Economics, with a degree in economics, is a professional board member, and a specialist in corporate finance and investment. All his work activities are related to investments and their management. His main activities: KŪB “Verslo angelų Fondas I” partner, UAB “Volimeda” board member, UAB “Nailtex” board member, UAB “Chipper Blades center” board member, UAB “Mes invest” board chairman, UAB “Alro kapitalas” director and UAB "Verslo praktika" director.

Professional experience of the elected Company's Independent Board member (previous positions) - AB FMĮ "Finasta" project manager, member of the Board, President of the Lithuanian financial brokers association, Member of the Board of AB "Sanitas", Member of the Board of AB "Vilniaus Vingis", Member of the Board of APB "Apranga", an independent member of the Board of AB "Lietuvos Geležinkeliai", an independent member of the Board of AB "Lietuvos paštas" and a member of the Board of many other companies.

Algimantas Variakojis, an independent member of the Board, is not involved in employment with the Company, does not own any shares of the Company, and has no potential conflicts of interest.

