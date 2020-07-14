MIAMI, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings," "Norwegian" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Scott Dahnke to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as a new independent director, effective July 14, 2020.



“It is my pleasure to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Scott’s extensive experience partnering with and building leading consumer brands over multiple decades will be invaluable to our Board.”

“Scott is an ideal candidate and his experience will complement the diverse talents of our existing board members,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Scott brings strong leadership capabilities and significant finance, management, and investing expertise, as well as unique insights into the global consumer that he has cultivated during his impressive career.”

Mr. Dahnke is the Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, with approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally. He has a broad range of business experience in private equity, consulting, management, and finance. At L Catterton, Mr. Dahnke has completed more than 30 investments in companies, including: Peloton, Restoration Hardware, The Honest Company, Zarbee’s Naturals, Kettle Chips, Equinox, Wellness Pet Food, Heartland RV, YoCrunch, Nature’s Variety, Edible Arrangements, Ferrara Candy, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Vroom, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and Noodles & Company. L Catterton announced an investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in May 2020. Mr. Dahnke has also recently been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and serves on the Board of Directors of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).

Prior to joining L Catterton in 2003, Mr. Dahnke was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Capital Partners and at AEA Investors, where he led AEA's consumer products investing effort. Earlier in his career, he served consumer-focused clients on a wide array of strategic and operational matters as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, and worked in the Merger Department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and with General Motors. He received a B.S., magna cum laude, in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and earned academic honors while receiving an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at such a dynamic time for the industry,” said Scott Dahnke, Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton. “Norwegian has been an innovator in global cruise travel, providing exceptional vacation experiences to consumers for more than 50 years, and I look forward to leveraging my insights and experience as I work closely with my fellow Board members and management to continue building on this great legacy.”

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

About L Catterton

With approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH, and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

