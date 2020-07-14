Aurora, Ontario, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”), a cannabis consumer packaged goods company, has officially entered the Canadian market after integrating its acquisitions of licensed producer Medical Marihuana Group (MMG) and, its sister company, the Medical Marijuana Clinic (MMC). As the industry’s attention shifts from large-scale cultivation towards consumer-driven formats and products, SBI’s capital-light model and focus on operational excellence makes it well-positioned to compete on both the domestic and global stage.
Led by entrepreneur Tony Giorgi, a start-up specialist who was formerly the CEO of The Flowr Corporation, SBI brings an experienced management team of cannabis-industry veterans together to execute on his vision.
“We’re focusing on automation and execution,” said Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands. “By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and automation, we’re supporting our brands with best-in-class production capabilities while maintaining low overhead in an uncertain market. This is what will keep us competitive in the long run – both in the Canadian recreational market and emerging global markets.”
SBI has been busy over the past six months, establishing its four lines of business, which embody the company’s execution-first mindset, while keeping the business cash flow positive.
To date, SBI has built four diversified lines of business:
To bring this vision to life, Sensi Brands has announced appointments to the following key leadership positions:
Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic.
