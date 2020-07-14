PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated in-line measurement solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that a global, Tier-1 automotive supplier has selected Perceptron’s in-line measurement technology to measure the battery frame, compartment, and lid for an upcoming new electric vehicle launch.



John Kearney, Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at Perceptron, commented, “This order is significant for our business, as it represents the first major order with this particular Tier-1 supplier, a company with more than 100 facilities worldwide. During the fiscal fourth quarter, we have begun to experience a surge of interest from other key suppliers, as automotive OEMs seek to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency on their production lines.”

“In recent years, Perceptron has successfully installed battery applications on every major continent using our automated metrology and robot guidance solutions,” continued Kearney. “Our battery expertise, factory floor-proven AccuSite and Helix technology, common user interface, together with our local customer support, all contributed to this important new customer win.”

This project is currently in the design phase. Perceptron expects the in-line measurement units to be installed at the customer’s plant during August 2020.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

