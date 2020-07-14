TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Employment Professionals has received a Special Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Hall of Fame Award as part of the CFA’s 2020 Recognition Awards Program.



The CFA Hall of Fame Award is historically presented to a singular CFA member franchise company each year in recognition of outstanding performance. Winners typically have strong brand recognition and solid business performance. They exhibit leadership in the franchise community, including helping to encourage excellence in franchising through the sharing of best practices, speaking engagements, mentoring other members of the community and raising the profile of franchising.

This year’s Special Hall of Fame Award is being presented to all CFA member franchise companies in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to the CFA member community during COVID-19.

“At its core, franchising is about people helping other people achieve their goals through collaboration and mutual support and throughout COVID-19, we have seen franchising’s strength shine brightly through our members,” said Sherry McNeil, CFA President & CEO. “Our members have been working extremely hard to support their franchisees. They have also been extraordinary in helping other companies in CFA community through leadership, sharing of best practices, and organic peer-to-peer mentorship. We congratulate everyone at Express Services of Canada for their outstanding performance through recent times.”

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Adria Minsky at (416) 620-7111 or email adria@mapleleafstrategies.com .

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa, and beginning in 2020 will expand to Australia and New Zealand. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com.