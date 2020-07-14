QUINCY, Mass., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the launch of Nutrition Partners, its new Dietitian Program. Available digitally at no cost to customers, the program connects Stop & Shop shoppers with licensed Registered Dietitians for nutrition consultations and help with making healthier food choices. Stop & Shop’s team of dietitians will also offer free online webinars and educational resources like newsletters, plus quick and easy recipes to make at home.



“Supporting health and wellness in our communities is incredibly important to us, and we’re so proud to be able to offer this valuable service to our customers at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re excited to launch Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners online at a time when so many of our customers are spending more time at home and cooking more of their own meals. We look forward to launching the program in-stores as well, once it is safe to do so.”

Customers who want to consult Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners will have the opportunity to contact dietitians directly to discuss food and nutrition-related questions. Stop & Shop’s team of dietitians will help them answer some of the challenging questions that come along with starting or maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners can also be reached via email at Nutrition@stopandshop.com and will provide customers with complimentary services such as:



Weekly webinars will feature topics like heart healthy eating and planning meals even picky eaters will love. One-on-One Consultations : Individual discussions can cover topics like weight loss, healthy meal planning, preparing meals on a budget and more.

: Individual discussions can cover topics like weight loss, healthy meal planning, preparing meals on a budget and more. Healthy Cooking Demonstrations : Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners will host regular cooking demonstrations featuring healthy recipes for meals and snacks like turkey burgers and energy balls, plus tips around cooking on a budget with minimal ingredients. The videos will be posted online and via Stop & Shop’s social channels for customers to try at home.

: Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners will host regular cooking demonstrations featuring healthy recipes for meals and snacks like turkey burgers and energy balls, plus tips around cooking on a budget with minimal ingredients. The videos will be posted online and via Stop & Shop’s social channels for customers to try at home. Educational Resources: Available via the Stop & Shop website, these resources will cover topics like food allergies, healthy shopping lists, and living gluten-free.

“Stop & Shop has always been commited to providing our customers with affordable, sustainable, better-for-you food choices,” said Allison Delaney, MS, RD, LDN, Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners Program Lead. “Whether people need guidance on how to cut down on processed foods or simply want more resources when it comes to finding easy, nutritious recipes, we’re excited to partner with our customers in their health and wellness journeys.”

For more information on Stop & Shop’s Nutrition Partners, including how to contact a dietitian directly, please visit www.stopandshop.com/nutrition .

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

Media Contact:

Maura O’Brien

Manager, External Communications & Community Relations

maura.obrien@stopandshop.com