SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura , innovator of the world’s most intelligent photo frames that help people get photos off their phones and into their homes, today announced the addition of a new digital frame to its growing collection, the Carver . The Carver frame offers the largest display size across all of the Aura collections, and maintains Aura’s best-in-class design, easy-to-use photo sharing experience and unlimited photo storage that allows you to reflect on treasured memories and share them with loved ones around the world.



"This year especially, it has been powerful to see that people of all ages are sharing their current happenings and memories through Aura, no contact required," said Abdur Chowdhury, CEO and Co-Founder of Aura Frames. "Research has shown looking at happy memories through photos can counteract stress and activate the same positive emotion that was experienced when the photo was taken. With the new Carver collection, we’re glad to continue spreading joy and connecting loved ones from afar to enjoy cherished moments in an elegant, highly designed frame."

Boasting the largest display size within the Aura portfolio at 10.1’ diagonal and a 1920x1200 screen resolution, the Carver Collection dramatically presents your photos in brilliant HD. It sports a landscape-only orientation, after an analysis of half a billion photos from Aura customers over the last two years found that people take far more landscape photos than portrait ones. The display also allows Intelligent Photo Pairing, a new proprietary smart feature that pairs two similar portrait photos side-by-side. This AI-powered tool intuitively groups similar photos, taken at the same time or place, to create unexpected moments of surprise and delight, tell a broader story or showcase the growth of loved ones. Finally, Carver’s software controls have been updated via the single touch bar that sits on top of the frame, which now gives users the ability to remove photos in real-time.

The Carver Collection features a sleek design that is informed by minimalist architecture at its best: clean lines, geometric shapes and two color options in Charcoal, a shade of deep gray, and Chalk White, a milky white hue. Visually streamlined yet incredibly stable, the frame has a sturdy base that belies its slim footprint. Carver is intentionally free of embellishment so that the frame recedes into the background as a beautiful home decor piece, allowing your photos to take center stage.

“Our homes are already full of screens and gadgets, but we wanted to make sure an Aura frame is not just another piece of technology,” said Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Aura Frames. “The Carver, like all our frames, is designed to be an ambient device that will simply beautify the home and provide joy and connection. Our straightforward yet elegant design is the best way for us to achieve that goal.”

Carver joins Aura’s leading portfolio of digital photo frames, including the versatile Mason (and the New York Times’ Wirecutter’s current top digital frame pick), the sophisticated Sawyer and the premium Smith . It comes at a critical time as billions globally have been sheltering in place due to COVID-19. In April and May, Aura saw a spike in sales across its digital frame portfolio. This resulted in a 400+% increase in online sales compared to the same time period last year— showing just how valuable Aura Frames are to helping families and communities stay connected from afar.

Priced at $199.00, Carver is an online exclusive and is available for purchase on auraframes.com and Amazon. Learn more about Aura and the Carver collection at https://auraframes.com .

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's digital frames will fundamentally change the way you experience memories by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. Aura has a growing global community of passionate users in 100+ countries, and has been featured in 150+ product guides including Oprah’s Favorite Things, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Dwell, Parenting Magazine, Business Insider and more. For more information, visit https://auraframes.com.

Abdur Chowdhury, CEO & Co-Founder, and Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames, first met at Summize where they created the platform's search function that led to the proliferation of the hashtag and trending. Together, they went on to found Aura Frames where they are using their technology backgrounds and passion for sharing good memories to revolutionize how photos are being shared. Follow @Abdur and @EJ on Twitter.

