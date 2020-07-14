NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerraForm Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: TERP) (“TerraForm Power” or the “Company”) today announced that Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), a proxy advisory firm, issued a report on July 13, 2020 recommending that TerraForm Power stockholders vote FOR the merger of the Company with Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Renewable”) at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). If the merger is approved, each share of Class A common stock of TerraForm Power will be converted into the right to receive, at the stockholder’s election, either 0.381 of a unit of Brookfield Renewable or 0.381 of a share of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC”), in each case, subject to adjustment for the special distribution of class A exchangeable shares of BEPC to holders of units of Brookfield Renewable.



The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be held virtually via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TERP2020 . The Company’s Board of Directors (acting upon the recommendation of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors) recommends that TerraForm Power stockholders vote “FOR” the merger of the Company with Brookfield Renewable at the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Please submit your proxy on the internet or by telephone before 11:59 p.m. New York time on July 28, 2020.

Stockholders with questions about the Annual Meeting or who need assistance with voting procedures should contact the Company’s proxy solicitor for the Annual Meeting, Mackenzie Partners, Inc., by calling toll free at (800) 322-2885 or collect at (212) 929-5500.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (Nasdaq: TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $515 billion in assets under management.

For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

