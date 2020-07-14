New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Siding Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fiber Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$48 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Siding Industry market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Siding Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Wood Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020

In the global Wood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alside Inc.

American Building Components

Associated Materials Inc.

Boral Limited

Certain Teed Corporation

Designer Panel Systems

Etex

Forterra Building Products Limited

Gentek Building Products Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

James Hardie Industries PLC

Kaycan Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Metal Building Components Inc.

National Cladding Wales Ltd.

NCI Building Systems

Nichiha Corporation

Palagio Engineering Srl

Peter L. Brown Co.,

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Royal Building Products

Ruukki Construction

Sto Corp.

The Alumasc Group PLC

Wienerberger AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Siding: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance

of Siding

Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth

China Evolves into Most Important Market

Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Competitive Scenario

Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market

Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Siding Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alumasc Group Plc (UK)

Associated Materials, Inc (USA)

Alside, Inc. (USA)

Gentek Building Products Inc. (USA)

BlueScope (Australia)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Certain Teed Corporation (USA)

Designer Panel Systems (Australia)

Etex (Belgium)

Forterra Building Products Limited (UK)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (USA)

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

Kaycan Ltd. (USA)

Kingspan Panels (USA)

LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)

NCI Building Systems (USA)

American Building Components (USA)

Metal Building Components Inc. (USA)

National Cladding Wales Ltd. (UK)

Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

Palagio Engineering Srl (Italy)

Peter L. Brown Co. (USA)

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Royal Building Products (Canada)

Ruukki Construction (Finland)

Sto Corp. (USA)

Toray ACE Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Wienerberger AG (Austria)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities

Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction

Market

Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment

Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding

Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance

Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment

Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding

Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in

Coastal Regions

Issues & Challenges

Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern

Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls

Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry

LP’s SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity

Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation

Issues Related to Repainting

Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl "Lap Siding"

Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding

Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels

New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability

Nearly Natural

Catching Rays

Smarter Siding

Three-toned Stone

Estate-the Royal Offering

Game-changing Ultimate Clip

Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Siding Industry Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Siding Industry Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Siding Industry Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fiber Cement (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fiber Cement (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fiber Cement (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vinyl (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vinyl (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Vinyl (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wood (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wood (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wood (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Non-Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Non-Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Siding Industry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Siding Industry Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 23: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Siding Industry Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Siding Industry Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Siding Industry Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Siding Industry Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Siding Industry Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Siding Industry Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Siding Industry Market Share in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Siding

Industry in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Siding Industry Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Siding Industry Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Siding

Industry Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Siding Industry Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Siding Industry in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Siding Industry Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Siding Industry Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Siding Industry Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Siding Industry Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Siding Industry Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Siding Industry Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Siding Industry Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Siding Industry Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: European Siding Industry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Siding Industry Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Siding Industry Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Siding Industry Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: French Siding Industry Market Share Shift by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Siding Industry Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Siding Industry Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Siding Industry Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: German Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Siding Industry Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: German Siding Industry Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Siding Industry Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Siding Industry Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Siding

Industry Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Siding Industry Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Siding Industry in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Siding Industry Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Siding Industry Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Siding Industry Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Siding Industry in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Siding Industry Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Siding Industry Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Siding Industry Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Siding Industry Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Spanish Siding Industry Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Siding Industry Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Siding Industry Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Siding Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Siding Industry Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Siding Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Siding Industry Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Siding Industry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Siding Industry Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Siding Industry Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Siding Industry Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Siding Industry Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Siding Industry Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Siding Industry Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Siding Industry Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Siding Industry Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Siding Industry Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Siding Industry Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Siding Industry Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indian Siding Industry Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Siding Industry Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Siding Industry Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Siding Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Siding Industry Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Siding Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 125: Siding Industry Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Siding Industry in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Siding Industry Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Siding Industry Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Siding Industry Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Siding Industry Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Siding Industry Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Siding Industry Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 134: Siding Industry Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Siding Industry Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Siding Industry in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Siding Industry Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Siding Industry Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Siding Industry Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Siding Industry Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Siding Industry Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Siding Industry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Siding Industry Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Siding Industry Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Siding Industry Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Siding Industry Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Siding Industry Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Siding Industry Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Siding Industry Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Siding Industry Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Siding Industry Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Siding Industry Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Siding Industry Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Siding Industry Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 158: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Siding Industry Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Siding Industry Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Siding Industry Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Siding Industry Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Siding Industry Market in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 167: Siding Industry Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Siding Industry Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Siding Industry Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Siding Industry Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Siding Industry Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Siding Industry Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Siding Industry Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Siding Industry Market Share in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Siding

Industry in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Siding Industry Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Siding Industry Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Siding Industry Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Israeli Siding Industry Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Siding Industry Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Israeli Siding Industry Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Siding Industry Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Siding Industry Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Siding Industry Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 185: Siding Industry Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Siding Industry in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Siding Industry Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Siding Industry Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Siding Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Siding Industry Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Siding Industry Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Siding Industry Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Siding Industry Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Siding Industry Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Siding Industry Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Siding Industry Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Siding Industry Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: Siding Industry Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: African Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Siding Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Siding Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Siding Industry Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 113

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001