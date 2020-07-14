New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Siding Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fiber Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$48 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Siding Industry market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Siding Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Wood Segment Corners a 16.9% Share in 2020
In the global Wood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159766/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Siding: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance
of Siding
Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
China Evolves into Most Important Market
Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Competitive Scenario
Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market
Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Siding Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alumasc Group Plc (UK)
Associated Materials, Inc (USA)
Alside, Inc. (USA)
Gentek Building Products Inc. (USA)
BlueScope (Australia)
Boral Limited (Australia)
Certain Teed Corporation (USA)
Designer Panel Systems (Australia)
Etex (Belgium)
Forterra Building Products Limited (UK)
Georgia-Pacific Corporation (USA)
James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)
Kaycan Ltd. (USA)
Kingspan Panels (USA)
LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)
NCI Building Systems (USA)
American Building Components (USA)
Metal Building Components Inc. (USA)
National Cladding Wales Ltd. (UK)
Nichiha Corporation (Japan)
Palagio Engineering Srl (Italy)
Peter L. Brown Co. (USA)
Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Royal Building Products (Canada)
Ruukki Construction (Finland)
Sto Corp. (USA)
Toray ACE Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Wienerberger AG (Austria)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities
Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction
Market
Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment
Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding
Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance
Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment
Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding
Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in
Coastal Regions
Issues & Challenges
Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern
Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls
Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry
LP’s SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity
Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation
Issues Related to Repainting
Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl "Lap Siding"
Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding
Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels
New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability
Nearly Natural
Catching Rays
Smarter Siding
Three-toned Stone
Estate-the Royal Offering
Game-changing Ultimate Clip
Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 113
