8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Protective Case, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.8% CAGR to reach US$103.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphone/Earphone segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mobile Phone Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Battery Case Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020

In the global Battery Case segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 354-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Griffin Technology

iLuv Creative Technology

Incipio LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Mobility Inc.

Otter Products LLC (OTTERBOX)

Pelican Products Inc.

Plantronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SanDisk Corporation

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other

Developing Regions

Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Phone Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver

Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth

Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape

Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Social Networking on the Move

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture

Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth

Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise

in Demand

GPS Dongles

Desk Stands

Portable Hotspots

USB Adapters

Noise Cancellation Headphones

High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices

Micro USB Car Chargers

Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives

Demand for Protective Cases & Covers

A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases

Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices

Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media

Consumption on Mobile

Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones

Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone

Solutions

Wireless Charging: A Key Trend

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength

of the Green Trend

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse

Buying Behavior

Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat

Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

