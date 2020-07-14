New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Protective Case, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.8% CAGR to reach US$103.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphone/Earphone segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Phone Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Battery Case Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Battery Case segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 354-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other
Developing Regions
Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Phone Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
iLuv Creative Technology (USA)
Incipio LLC (USA)
Griffin Technology (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA)
Otterbox (USA)
Pelican Products, Inc. (USA)
Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
SanDisk Corporation (USA)
Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth
Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape
Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Social Networking on the Move
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture
Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth
Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise
in Demand
GPS Dongles
Desk Stands
Portable Hotspots
USB Adapters
Noise Cancellation Headphones
High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices
Micro USB Car Chargers
Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives
Demand for Protective Cases & Covers
A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases
Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices
Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media
Consumption on Mobile
Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones
Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone
Solutions
Wireless Charging: A Key Trend
Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength
of the Green Trend
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse
Buying Behavior
Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat
Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Phone Accessories Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Phone Accessories Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Protective Case (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Protective Case (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Protective Case (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Headphone/Earphone (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Headphone/Earphone (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Headphone/Earphone (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Battery Case (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Battery Case (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Battery Case (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Charger (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Charger (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Charger (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Memory Card (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Memory Card (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Memory Card (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Battery (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Battery (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Battery (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Power Bank (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Power Bank (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Power Bank (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Premium (Price Range) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Premium (Price Range) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Premium (Price Range) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Mid (Price Range) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Mid (Price Range) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Mid (Price Range) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Low (Price Range) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Low (Price Range) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Low (Price Range) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the United States
by Price Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Mobile Phone Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Mobile Phone Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Mobile Phone Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Mobile Phone Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Price
Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020-2027
Table 68: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Europe in US$
Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in France by Price
Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Analysis
by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Price
Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Phone Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Phone Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price
Range for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Spanish Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Russia by Price
Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 107: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range:
2020-2027
Table 110: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by
Price Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 130: Indian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Price Range for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 138: Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Phone
Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Phone
Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Price Range for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price
Range for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 151: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Mobile Phone Accessories Market by
Price Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 155: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range:
2020-2027
Table 158: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Brazil by Price
Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Mobile Phone Accessories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Mobile Phone Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Mobile Phone Accessories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Rest of Latin
America by Price Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Mobile Phone Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: The Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Historic
Market by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Mobile Phone Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Market for Mobile Phone Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Mobile Phone Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020-2027
Table 197: Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Israel in US$
Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Mobile Phone Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Mobile Phone Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Mobile Phone Accessories Historic Market Analysis in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
