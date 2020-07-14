New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Education ETF (EDUT). The fund will join the firm’s Thematic Growth family within the People & Demographics suite, which is driven by changing consumer preferences and demographic shifts around the world.

With the rise of remote working and automation, competition for jobs and the skills necessary for differentiation are continuing to grow rapidly. Across the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries in 2018, 85% of individuals with tertiary educations were employed, compared with 76% of those with secondary educations (high school), and 59% of those with below secondary educations. The relationship between education, job security, and social mobility is clear to billions around the world, who are increasingly prioritizing education from adolescence through retirement. As such, global education revenues are expected to grow from $6t to $10t over the coming decade.

At the same time as demand for education is rising, innovative new technologies and business models within the private sector are seeking to broaden access, improve learning outcomes, and reduce costs. The restrictions placed upon traditional physical schooling by the COVID-19 outbreak have accelerated the adoption of many of these new learning solutions, with upwards of 70% of students reporting the use of remote learning technologies at the height of the pandemic.

“Access to education is a basic human right and an essential component for improving quality of life. Yet for many decades, traditional approaches have failed to innovate, improve learning outcomes, or reach broader audiences,” said Jay Jacobs, head of research at Global X. “At all levels of the education ecosystem, there are massive opportunities for innovative companies to facilitate the pursuit of knowledge. With EDUT, we’re aiming to provide access to companies that are developing these critical tools and making education accessible to virtually anyone, anywhere.”

EDUT aims to offer investors access to the growth and disruption within the education market as it evolves to meet modern demands. It will provide exposure to many areas within the educational system, including companies involved in online learning, early childhood education, higher education, professional education, and enterprise video and chat communication platforms. The fund will track the Indxx Global Education Thematic Index.

