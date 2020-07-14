ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the leader in heavy construction equipment research, data, and intelligence, releases a new report titled "Future-Proofing the Construction Business: Equipment Trends, Insights, and Guidance,” which examines the key trends, challenges, and opportunities facing construction businesses in the face of COVID-19 and related economic setbacks. EquipmentWatch interviewed over 50 executives from leading contractors, cross-referencing their responses with its data.
Key findings of the report include:
Despite this, the EquipmentWatch research shows worrying signs that contractors are exacerbating cash-flow problems through not future-proofing their businesses for post-COVID recovery:
The EquipmentWatch report details seven key steps contractors should take now to optimize equipment and position themselves for recovery. They include:
Commenting on the findings, EquipmentWatch Vice President Simon Ferguson said: “When we look at previous downturns, we see that recovery does not happen equally across the board. Construction businesses who use this period to re-evaluate their equipment, supply chain and technology strategies will position themselves for long-term success. We are pleased to make this new research whitepaper available to support and fuel this process.”
