Houston, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), featured plenty of exciting racing in Round 3 of its five-week D3eSports Cup presented by STEM.org virtual racing championship this past weekend. Another sweep of triple victories in all three races highlighted the round but promising advancement by several virtual racers added to the thrill.



The D3eSports Cup championship, a 15-lap race series which runs on the Forza Motorsport 7 gaming platform, returned to the U.S. and competed virtually on an American favorite, Watkins Glen International, in upstate New York. The D3eSports’ registered drivers compete in corporate branded cars for this five-race championship. Companies include STEM.org, Hasbro’s Transformers, Zotac Gaming, Vivis (a division of Neutra), Audrain Auto Museum, and MERICA brands.

Professional racer and Oxford Brookes University motorsport engineering graduate, Nelson Mason, of Niagara Falls, Canada, collected victories in all three races for a sweep of the top spot in the D3+Transformers Pro-Am entry. University of California San Diego full-time student Brandon Wang, representing Zotac Gaming, took a sweep of second place in all three races. D3eSports Cup points leader and driver of the D3+Transformers entry, Ben Whetstone of Houston, Texas and Dawson Racing’s data engineer, collected third place finishes in the first two races. Zack Lewis, driving one of the STEM.org entries, celebrated his first podium finish in the championship in the final race. Lewis is a former Formula SAE member at his alma mater, Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, and the Service Manager at Freeflite Bicycles.

Notable progress for the third round included Italian Alessio Ruggani, also a Zotac Gaming driver, who took two four place finishes, Pablo Gonzales who captured a series best fourth place finish in the D3+Transformers entry, and Ben Chester in the Audrain Auto Museum racing green entry with a seventh-place finish. Other series drivers included Don Magnusson, Scott Cowan, Sydney Jim, Tim Trahan, Antonio Melagari, Joel Steele, Jeff Curran, Cesar Garza, and John Pritzlaff.

Simon Dawson, President/CEO of D3eSports and Closer’s Coffee host and HTC Vive Director, Carlos Figarella, hosted this week’s D3eSports Cup via a live Twitch.com broadcast (Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup) and archived at the YouTube/ D3eSports Cup channel. Ian Dawson contributed as a guest and served as Race Director to oversee the drivers.

“We are really pleased with how the D3eSports Cup virtual championship has grown in just three weeks,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “The drivers did an amazing job really racing their hearts out. The connections our corporate partners are making has been fantastic. This week we had a terrific guest on D3eSports Cup Pit Talk with Peter Jones, Business Director of BlackBook Motorsport, a global motorsport industry authority based in London. He shared with us about the exciting projects and networking BlackBook is doing in sustainability, technology, innovation, esports and more with the growth of motorsports. He told us about their free BlackBook Virtual Summit coming up this Wednesday, July 15. People can learn more by going to www.blackbookmotorsport.com.”

The D3eSports Cup championship has two more races: July 19 – Sebring International Raceway (Fla.); and July 26 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Ga.). Race time is at 2:00 p.m. EDT and broadcast live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

For more information, visit www.d3esports.com or our social media: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

NEXT EVENT: Sunday, July 19, 2:00 p.m. EDT. Live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (https://stemgeninc.com/), a Delaware corporation based in Angleton, Texas, is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Barbara J. Burns, BurnsGroup PR

barbara@burnsgrouppr.com

+1 770-329-7134