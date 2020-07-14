New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palletizing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089512/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Case, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bulk segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Palletizing Machinery market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Palletizing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$555.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$555.4 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Segments Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$290 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$320.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$383 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp.

American-Newlong, Inc.

Arrowhead Systems Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Conveying Industries, Inc.

Emmeti SpA

FANUC Corp.

Gebo Cermex

Honeywell Intelligrated

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KION Group AG

Krones AG

KUKA AG

Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH

Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc.

PaR Systems, LLC

Premier Tech Chronos

ProMach, Inc.

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc.

Sidel

Skilled Group

TopTier, Inc.

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

YASKAWA Electric Corp.

Yaskawa Motoman







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Palletizing Machinery: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of Palletizing Machinery

Minimal Need for Human Workforce

High Precision & High Efficiency

Fatigueless Functioning

Faster Turnaround Times

Support for Any Type of Environment

Cost Benefits

High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for Market Growth

Uptrend in Packaging Machinery Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Food & Beverage and

Petrochemical Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Palletizing

Machinery

Market Outlook

Demand for Robotic and Hybrid Palletizers on the Rise

Better Performance, Flexibility, and Operational Efficiency

Reduction in Production Cost

Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Palletizing Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. (USA)

American-Newlong, Inc. (USA)

Arrowhead Systems Inc. (USA)

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Columbia/Okura LLC (USA)

Conveying Industries, Inc. (USA)

Emmeti SpA (Italy)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH (Germany)

Ouelette Machinery Systems, Inc. (USA)

PaR Systems, LLC (USA)

Premier Tech Chronos (Canada)

ProMach, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc. (USA)

Sidel (Switzerland)

Gebo Cermex (France)

Skilled Group (Italy)

TopTier, Inc. (USA)

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (USA)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)

Yaskawa Motoman (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Progression: Hallmark of Palletizing Machinery Market

Sophisticated HMI Controls Augment Appeal & Image of Palletizers

End-User Needs Spur Design Improvements

Case Palletizers: The Largest Product Segment

Bulk Palletizers Aim to Expand Market Share

Box Palletizers for Myriad Needs of End-of-Line Palletizing

Robotics Witnessing Rapid Growth in Palletizing

Use of SCARA Robotic Palletizers

Addressing Unique Customer Demands in the Food & Beverage Industry

Affordable Palletizers Available for Performing Redundant Works

Barriers to Adoption of Robotic Technology in Food Sector

Mixed-Load Palletizing: An Ongoing Trend

Increased Emphasis on Value-Added Packaging Augments Market

Prospects

Replacement Demand Unfolds New Opportunities

Food & Beverage Industry: The Most Important End-use Sector for

Palletizing Machinery

Soaring Importance of Robotics in the Food & Beverage Sector

Palletizing Machines Assume Critical Importance in

Petrochemicals Facilities

Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial

Revolutions

Technological Innovations

Advanced Bag Palletizing Technology helps Improve Production,

Cost Effectiveness and Competitiveness

Innovations in Packaging Automation Machinery

AKD2G Servo Drive Offers Improved Compatibility and Convenience

New Packer with IO-Link and Controls

Robotic Palletizer with Capability to Handle Diverse

Configurations

New Conveyor Incorporates Features for Superior Cleanliness

Software Enables Simple Operation Programming through PLC

New Unison Automated Guide-Rail System Rationalizes Line

Efficiency and Lowers Changeover Time

Linear Transport Technology with Flexible Design

New Modular Belt Drives Facilitates Different Conveyor Settings



