UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The company informs that on 14 July 2020 Ignitis Grupė concluded a loan agreement of EUR 30 million (hereinafter - the Loan) with UAB Ignitis renewables.

The Loan is short-term, issued using the Company's working capital. It is planned that the Loan is to be refinanced by a long-term loan later. The term of loan repayment is 31 December 2020.

The loan will provide financing for the development of wind farm projects of UAB Ignitis renewables.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076