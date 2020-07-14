AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigLever Software , the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, announced today that the company will provide insight into the latest PLE advances and emerging trends during the 30 th annual International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) Symposium , July 20-22, 2020. This event will be held for the first time as a digital forum. Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever VP of Customer Success, will co-present a paper co-authored with technical leaders from four major A&D manufacturers that addresses key patterns for the successful adoption and execution of Feature-based PLE. In addition, BigLever’s PLE experts will hold discussions with event participants in the virtual exhibition hall.



As part of the virtual event, BigLever will spotlight how systems engineering – in combination with Feature-based PLE – is evolving from a two-dimensional to a three-dimensional discipline. This emerging trend centers on the evolution of systems engineering from the traditional two dimensions – managing the relationships among its various sub-disciplines, as well as the system under development as it changes over time – into a three-dimensional approach that involves managing variation among members of a system family. BigLever will provide participants with a view into this important trend via a new video entitled: Model-based Systems Engineering Plus Feature-based PLE – A Three-Dimensional Discipline for a Three-Dimensional World.

“Feature-based PLE is taking its place as the critical third dimension in the three-dimensional systems engineering world in which we live,” said Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever CEO. “PLE has become an imperative in the systems engineering community because it brings exceptional qualitative and quantitative benefits for managing variation across the product line as a whole. Forward-thinking organizations are using PLE to realize tens of millions of dollars in cost and effort avoidance every year. Our INCOSE IS presentation will share the industry’s best practices for successfully achieving those benefits – and the competitive advantage that PLE delivers.”

Presentation details:

Presentation: Patterns for Success in the Adoption and Execution of Feature-based Product Line Engineering: A Report from Practitioners Paper Authors: Susan P. Gregg, Lockheed Martin

David Hartley, General Dynamics Mission Systems

Morgan McAfee, General Dynamics Mission Systems

James Teaff, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services

Randy Pitz, The Boeing Company

Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever Software

Presenters: David Hartley, General Dynamics Mission Systems

Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever Software Date/Session: Tuesday, July 21 – Track 3: Product Line Engineering, Session 5

In the virtual showcase, BigLever executives will also provide an update on the progress and next steps in the development of an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-approved standard for Feature-based PLE sponsored by INCOSE – ISO 26580. Dr. Krueger was selected by INCOSE as lead editor for this initiative. This new ISO standard clearly defines a disciplined, structured set of practices that can be applied to help organizations implement the most efficient, effective and proven modern PLE approaches. It was recently promoted from the committee stage and is now a Draft International Standard for review and balloting among the 36 associated ISO international standardization bodies around the world. Ballot results are due in September 2020, after which comment resolutions are expected to be completed in November.



About INCOSE International Symposium

INCOSE’s annual International Symposium, which is the largest worldwide annual gathering of systems engineering professionals, includes presentations, case studies, workshops, tutorials and panel discussions. The event program attracts professionals from across the globe, including practitioners in government and industry, as well as educators and researchers. This is the first year it will be held digitally.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever’s PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com .

