Albuquerque, N.M., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction of U.S. Eagle’s Juan Tabo location started in late June and is expected to be complete by January 2021. The 3,500 square-feet, full-service branch will feature two drive-thru lanes, as well as a “user bar” with devices to introduce members to online services such as their mobile app and online banking. It will be the first location to launch U.S. Eagle’s new branch concept, which will be carried forward into future designs. Enterprise Builders Corporation will construct the building shell and interior build-out for this project.

“This project is the latest example of our commitment and investment to better serving our members and our local community,” said U.S. Eagle CEO Marsha Majors. “While some Financial Institutions are trying to move away from traditional brick and mortar facilities to save money, we realize that some individuals don’t have access to technology or feel more comfortable with in-person service. Our new branch concept is aiming to combine the traditional service with new technology to best serve the needs of all current and future members.”

A small groundbreaking ceremony with key stakeholders is scheduled for July 16 to obey the Governors’ Public Health Orders.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state’s first, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one billion and more than 80,000 members, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.

