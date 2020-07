ProVen VCT plc

Net Asset Value

14 July 2020

The Board of ProVen VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company at 31 May 2020 is 68.0p per share.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 0207 845 7820

- End