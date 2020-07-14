New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Toiletries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089506/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Baby Shampoo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baby Bath Additives segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.6% share of the global Baby Toiletries market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Baby Toiletries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Baby Wipes Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020

In the global Baby Wipes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$798.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$979 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 250-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Artsana S.p.A.

Beiersdorf A.G.

Beiersdorf S.p.A.

Burt`s Bees

California Baby

Dabur India Ltd.

First Quality Enterprises

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson S.p.A.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.

L`Oréal S.A.

Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd.

Naterra International, Inc.

Nestlé Deutschland A.G.

Noodle & Boo, LLC

Ontex Group NV

Procter & Gamble Company

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Sodalco s.r.l.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Johnson & Johnson K.K. Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Unilever

Wakodo Co., Ltd.

Weleda







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Baby Toiletries Market Witnesses Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market

Baby Wipes Segment Presents Favorable Growth Prospects

Baby Soaps - Highly Lucrative Segment in Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Shampoo: One of the Major Segments in Baby Toiletries Market

Baby Powders Market: A Small Yet Fast Growing Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Baby Toiletries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Artsana S.p.A. (Italy)

Chicco (Italy)

Beiersdorf A.G. (Germany)

Beiersdorf S.p.A. (Italy)

Burt’s Bees (USA)

California Baby (USA)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

Earth Mama Organics (USA)

First Quality Enterprises (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Aveeno (USA)

The Johnson & Johnson K.K. Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson S.p.A. (Italy)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA)

Laboratoires Expanscience S.A. (France)

Laboratoires Sante Beaute (France)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Naterra International, Inc. (USA)

Nestlé Deutschland A.G. (Germany)

Noodle & Boo, LLC (USA)

Ontex N.V. (Belgium)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sodalco s.r.l. (Italy)

The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Unilever (UK)

Wakodo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Weleda (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births:

Opportunity Galore for Baby Toiletries

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Toiletries

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Drifting Demographics: A Threat to Baby Toiletries Market?

Demand for Natural and Organic Products to Boost Global Baby

Toiletries Market

Private Label Baby Toiletries Gain Popularity

Adoption of Various Marketing Strategies Drive Sales

Baby-Specific Skin Care Products Drive Baby Care Market

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market

Growth

Emerging Trends Favoring Baby Wipes Market

Product Innovation & Focus on R&D

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Baby Toiletries Brands Gear Up to Avoid Using Harmful Chemicals



Total Companies Profiled: 103

